EFCC Arrests Suspended Edo PSRT Coordinator for Alleged Naira Abuse

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the suspended Coordinator of Edo State Public Safety Response Team (PSRT), Mr. Kelly Okungbowa (a.k.a Ebo Stone) for alleged naira abuse.

The EFCC’s Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, revealed this in a statement yesterday.

Okungbowa, who was suspended by the state government over the reckless behaviour of his team which led to the killing of a two-year-old girl, was arrested by the anti-crime agency owing to a viral video where he was seen spraying and mutilating the naira at a bar on March 9, 2025.

