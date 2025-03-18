  • Tuesday, 18th March, 2025

EFCC Arrests Suspended Edo PSRT Coordinator for Alleged Naira Abuse

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested  the suspended Coordinator of Edo State Public Safety Response  Team (PSRT), Mr. Kelly Okungbowa (a.k.a Ebo Stone) for alleged naira abuse.

The EFCC’s Head,  Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, revealed this in a statement yesterday.

Okungbowa, who was suspended  by the state government over the reckless behaviour of his team which led to the killing of a two-year-old girl, was arrested by the anti-crime agency  owing to a viral video where he was seen spraying and mutilating the naira at a bar on March 9,  2025.

The statement read: “The EFCC has arrested Kelly Okungbowa (a.k.a Ebo Stone) for alleged naira abuse.

“Okungbowa, who until recently was the Coordinator of the Edo State Public Safety Response Team (PSRT), now suspended by the State government, was arrested owing to a viral video where he was seen spraying and mutilating the naira at a bar on March 9,  2025.

“He will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.”

