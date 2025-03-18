Digital Rights: EU Warns Against Violation in Nigeria 

Enock Reuben in Abuja

The European Union, EU, has called for better protection for the rights of Nigerians in the digital sphere, and urged the Government to do more to curb the rising violation of citizens’ rights to information.

This call was made last Thursday, at the opening of the two-day training for Judges and Lawyers on digital rights in Abuja. The training was organised by the EU under the e-RIGHTS Project through Avocats Sans Frontières in conjunction with the Centre for Information Technology and Development, CITAD and Spaces For Change.

Speaking at the event was the EU Programme Manager for Society Youth and Human Rights, delegation to ECOWAS and Nigeria, Wynyfred Achu-Egbuson, she said any society that suppresses online freedom is invariably an attack on democracy, digital rights are human rights which must be protected. She also said “Nigerians have experienced a ban on twitter, several attempts to legislate regulations that could infringe on the rights of citizens, arrests of citizens due to their posts online, to mention a few”.

“It is crucial for people not to only recognise how these advancements have reshaped fundamental human rights such as freedom of expression and access to information, but also to understand that they have given rise to new rights.

“However, sessions and events of this nature enhance understanding of what other parts of the world are doing, and review what is being done in Nigeria to determine whether it is fit for purpose or there are needs for adjustments and how these adjustments can be done.”

Also at the occasion, the Nigerian Bar Association, which was represented by the Assistant General Secretary, Mr Henry Barnabas, highly commended the EU and AFS for the training. He admitted to the rampant cases of arrest of internet operators in Nigeria. He said that NBA will continue to protect and defend digital rights, in Nigeria.

In the same vein, the Executive Director, Centre for Information Technology Agency Development (CITAD), Mr Yunusa Ya-au, has expressed support for Avocats Sans Frontières (ASF) France on its move to enhance digital rights in Nigeria, through the e-RIGHTS project which also enjoys the support of the European Union. He encouraged Lawyers to rise up to the task, by taking up cases of digital rights violation.