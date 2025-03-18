  • Tuesday, 18th March, 2025

C’River  Moves to Revive Oil Palm Estates

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The Cross River Council on Privatisation has disclosed that neglect by past administrations and communal disputes have led to the decline of oil palm estates in the state.

Director-General of the Council,  Mr Bassey Okon,  revealed this during the bid opening event for the privatisation of the Erei Farm Settlement yesterday  in Calabar.

The Erei Farm Settlement comprises the Ikun, Urugbam, and Egbor Oil Palm Estates, all located in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River.

According to the  News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), two investors, El-Darl Farms Limited and Bella Van Baass Limited, have expressed interest in acquiring the estates.

 The DG highlighted the government’s commitment to economic growth via strategic private-sector partnerships, adding that efforts were underway to revive old agro-allied estates.

“We are here to open technical bids for the estates, established in 1961 under the Eastern Nigerian Development Corporation, and due for revitalisation,” Okon said.

He noted that years of neglect, reinvestment failure, and communal disputes had led to the estates’ decline and loss of productive potential over time.

“These estates have not been replanted in decades, despite best agricultural practices recommending regular replanting for long-term productivity,” he stated.

 Okon said Governor Bassey Otu’s people-first agenda ensures that all initiatives prioritise job creation, economic empowerment, and sustainable development for the benefit of residents.

 He explained that the bidding process was a critical stage, enabling technically competent and financially sound firms to take over estate operations effectively and efficiently.

Ms Cecilia Adie, from the Due Process and Intelligence Office, urged the evaluation team to ensure a transparent and credible process throughout the selection exercise.

“Put sentiments aside and give your best. This process is vital for repositioning Cross River’s agricultural sector, and due diligence must be observed,” Adie stressed.

Also speaking, Itafa Ogar, legal representative of Eldar Farms Ltd., praised the government’s privatisation move as a bold effort to revitalise the agricultural economy.

He stated that Cross River possesses immense agricultural potential, and this initiative is crucial for unlocking it. Eldar Farms is proud to participate in the process.

