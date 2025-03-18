  • Monday, 17th March, 2025

Court Bars FCCPC from Penalising Multichoice over Tariff Hike

Nigeria | 5 minutes ago

An Abuja Federal High Court has barred the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) from taking any punitive actions against MultiChoice Nigeria Ltd, in connection with the recent increase in DStv and GOtv subscription rates.

Justice James Omotosho issued the order on Wednesday, following an ex-parte motion filed by Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, Counsel for MultiChoice. The motion, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/379/2025, sought to prevent the FCCPC from implementing any sanctions against the company until the determination of a pending motion for an interlocutory injunction.

The FCCPC had summoned MultiChoice to appear for a hearing on February 27, to explain its March 1 price hike for subscription packages. The Commission expressed concerns over recurring price increases, possible abuse of market dominance, and anti-competitive practices in the pay-TV sector. It warned that failure to provide sufficient justification for the price adjustments, could lead to sanctions.

In response, MultiChoice filed a suit on March 3, challenging the FCCPC’s authority to regulate subscription fees. Onigbanjo argued that Nigeria operates a free-market economy, where businesses are not required to seek Government approval before adjusting prices. He also pointed out that, the FCCPC Act does not empower the Commission to control pricing.

