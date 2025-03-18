Access ARM Pensions Expands Digital Offerings to Enhance Customer Experience

Oluchi Chibuzor

Access ARM Pensions Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a seamless customer experience by integrating advanced digital solutions and personalised service offerings.

As part of its strategic vision, the pension fund administrator is leveraging technology and its expanded institutional capacity following the 2024 merger of Access Pensions and ARM Pensions to enhance efficiency and drive financial security for its contributors.

At a recent webinar titled: ‘Retire Ready: The Access ARM Advantage’, senior executives emphasised the company’s focus on service excellence, investment performance, and customer-centric solutions.

Speaking at the event, Head of Strategy and Products (North), Maryam Musa, highlighted the company’s commitment to enhanced service delivery. She noted that Access ARM is harnessing technology to create a seamless pension experience, ensuring 24/7 accessibility through self-service channels.

According to her, “By combining advanced technology with a deep understanding of our clients’ needs, we aim to deliver an unforgettable experience that sets new benchmarks in customer satisfaction.”

The Customer Experience Lead, Olushola Adekunle, added that the firm’s efficient complaint resolution system ensures quick issue handling, while post-retirement support provides transparent fund disbursement and income strategies. Employers also benefit from pension reports, compliance tracking tools, and literacy programmes, with round-the-clock multilingual support and mobile office services ensuring accessibility.

“We are focused on building a system that not only meets but exceeds customer expectations. Understanding our clients allows us to align with their goals and provide tailored solutions that deliver long-term value,” he said.

Beyond customer experience, they also reaffirmed the company’s focus on prudent fund management, ensuring stability and long-term financial security for contributors. Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Ifeoma Okoli, noted that the firm has consistently navigated market shifts while adhering to strong regulatory guidelines.

“From a long-term perspective whether one year, three years, or five years, we have consistently delivered solid and competitive returns. Our disciplined investment approach ensures capital preservation while optimising growth for our contributors,” Okoli said.

On her part, the Brand Communications Manager, Mojisola Coker, provided an overview of Access ARM Pensions’ scale and market influence. She noted that the firm manages over N3 trillion in pension assets for more than two million retirement savings accounts (RSAs), reinforcing its position as a leading player in Nigeria’s pension industry.

Coker added: “Our scale and governance structure gives us a competitive edge. As a trusted brand, we are committed to delivering innovative and holistic financial solutions that go beyond pensions, ensuring our contributors achieve long-term financial security and peace of mind.”

While Business Manager of Access ARM Pensions in Lagos, Adaeze Raji’s presentation focused on retirement planning essentials, emphasising the importance of financial preparedness across different life stages. She highlighted the critical role of saving and investing, explaining that savings act as the foundation for long-term wealth, while investments help grow financial security through compounding returns. She stressed the need for early planning, diversification, and staying informed about market trends to optimize financial outcomes.

Raji also addressed the retirement income gap, noting that many individuals underestimate post-retirement expenses. Raji encouraged contributors to assess their current income, expenses, and financial assets, projecting future needs based on inflation trends. She underscored that a structured financial plan, backed by disciplined saving and investment strategies, is essential to maintaining financial stability and achieving a comfortable retirement.