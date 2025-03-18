2025 NBA AGC: Julius Malema Confirmed as Keynote Speaker

Alex Enumah in Abuja

South Africa’s fiery Politician and Human Rights crusader, Julius Malema has been confirmed as the Keynote Speaker at this year’s Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt in August, 2025.

Julius Malema is the President, Economic Freedom Fighters, South Africa. Born on March 3, 1981, in Seshego, Limpopo , he’s a prominent South African political leader and activist. His political journey spans over 30 years, starting with grassroots activism in COSAS and the ANC Youth League, eventually leading to the formation of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in 2013.

Known for his fearless leadership, Malema advocates for economic liberation, youth empowerment, and social justice.

Despite controversies and opposition, he remains a powerful voice for the marginalised.

He holds multiple degrees from UNISA and is pursuing a Master’s degree at Wits University, while serving as a Member of the South African Parliament.