Wike Threatens to Sack FCDA Executive Secretary for Resettlement Fraud

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has threatened to sack the Executive Secretary of Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Richard Yunana Dauda for allegedly defrauding 455 people, whose houses were pulled down last week by the ongoing construction of Shehu Shagari Road at Gishiri Village, Katampe District, Abuja.

The minister issued the threat Monday when he addressed community leaders and disgruntled stakeholders of Gishiri over the compensation and resettlement of the affected victims.

Wike expressed shock at the unfolding of shady deals in the compensation of the victims.

He noted that despite approving the sum of N1.3 billion for the compensation for the exercise the FCDA and Department of Compensation and Relocation offered the victims far lower than what was approved.

He similarly lampooned Dauda, who is an indigene of Abuja for not leaving up to the trust reposed in him by the people and administration.

In a fit of rage, Wike warned and threatened to sack the Executive Secretary if he did not pay what was approved for the victims.

Some of the Gishiri community victims took turn to accuse the Executive Secretary of willfully changing the minister’s instruction about their compensation and relocation.

Umaru Godwin said they were offered resettlement in a water logged environment, where the victims of the demolition could not be able to build any structure.

Another community member, Princess Juliet Jonah told the minister that the victims were offered N72, 000 per a house regardless of the value of the houses.