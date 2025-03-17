UBA, ICAN Partner to Advance Finance and Accounting Standards



Nume Ekeghe

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has initiated a strategic collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), in a bid to drive innovation and enhance professional standards in the financial and accounting sectors.

The bank, in a statement, said UBA executives hosted ICAN’s 60th President, Chief Davidson C. S. Alaribe, FCA, in what marked a significant step towards deeper engagement between the two institutions.

The discussion centred on fostering a more robust financial ecosystem through knowledge sharing, capacity building, and technological advancements.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, who welcomed the ICAN president and his delegation, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and assured that the bank was ready and willing to support the institution in its drive for excellence.

Alawuba said, “UBA is proud to be home to a significant number of ICAN members, whose expertise has been instrumental to our success as Africa’s global bank. This visit reaffirms our shared commitment to excellence and innovation.

He stated, “We are particularly excited about potential collaboration in the Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP), training initiatives, and other business opportunities that will create a win-win for both organisations.”

The delegation had distinguished members of the institute’s council and executive team, including immediate past president of ICAN, Mr. Oladele Oladipo, FCA; ICAN council member, Dr. Oluseyi Olanrewaju, FCA; ICAN’s Honorary Treasurer, Mr. Biodun Adedeji, FCA; and Registrar/Chief Executive of ICAN Dr. Lanre Olasunkanmi, FCA.

Alaribe, who was visibly excited at the corroboration between the organisations, said, “UBA is not just a financial powerhouse in Nigeria but a global leader with a strong presence across Africa and beyond.

“ICAN recognises the immense value UBA brings to the table, and we are excited to explore opportunities for collaboration in areas such as capacity building, professional development, and business expansion. This partnership will undoubtedly benefit our members and the broader financial ecosystem.”

The discussions also focused on several key areas of collaboration in capacity building, joint training programmes to enhance the skills of accounting professionals and UBA staff, collaborating on initiatives to promote ethical standards, financial literacy, and best practices in accounting and finance, and setting up a branch of ICAN at the UBA House.

The historic meeting marked a significant milestone in the relationship between UBA and ICAN, two institutions committed to driving excellence and innovation in the financial and accounting professions.

Both parties expressed optimism about the future and pledged to work closely to achieve their shared goals.