Tinubu Condoles Age-long Friend, Dr Tunji Olowolafe on Wife’s Demise



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended deepest condolences to his long time friend and former Chairman of GZ Industries (GZI), Dr Tunji Olowolafe, on the passing of his beloved wife, Gbemisola Olutayo Olowolafe.

Mrs Olowolafe died on March 11, aged 63.

The President, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, joined the Olowolafe family in mourning the demise of a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and matriarch whose legacy of kindness and generosity will endure.

President Tinubu paid tribute to Mrs Olowolafe’s life of compassion, charity and unwavering support for her family and all who were fortunate to have come in direct contact with her.

In this period of grief, the President urged the Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti,

Dr Tunji Olowolafe, to find strength in the loving memories he shared with Gbemisola and the formidable family they built together.

He encouraged Dr Olowolafe and his family to trust God’s divine comfort and eternal promise to mournful people.

According to him: “Death is a fate that will ultimately befall every individual. But for the people of faith, we are reminded that God will not abandon any of us when we close our eyes in perpetuity.

“May your lovely wife be ushered into the realm of eternal light, where darkness is forever banished”.

President Tinubu prayed for God’s grace and perfect peace on the Olowolafe family and for the peaceful repose of the departed’s soul.