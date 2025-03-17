Tinubu Appoints Bishop Kukah as Pro-Chancellor of Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia

.Names governing council members, VC, other principal officers for university

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State.

Additionally, the President, according to a release issued on Monday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga,

appointed principal officers for the university.

They include Prof. Qurix Williams Barnabas as Vice Chancellor, Sanusi Gambo Adamu, Registrar; Ibrahim Dalhat, Bursar, and Prof. Daniel Abubakar as university Librarian.

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of Mr Thomas Etuh, representing the North Central, Chief Fabian Nwaora (South East), Prof Femi Taiwo (South West) and Zarah Bukar (North East) as members of the university’s Governing Council.

All the appointees were carefully selected based on their distinguished careers, leadership experience, and dedication to advancing education in Nigeria.

The President implored the new appointees to use their collective expertise to position the university as a hub for academic excellence and research, aligning with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

President Tinubu also urged the newly appointed officers to provide visionary leadership and lay a solid foundation for the university’s growth as it prepares to admit its first cohort of students in September, 2025.

The Federal University of Applied Sciences, formerly known as Nok University was renamed following the federal government’s takeover of its assets.