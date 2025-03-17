SPPG Calls on Technocrats, Others to Embrace Politics to Drive Nigeria’s Governance Reform



Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Technocrats, professionals, and values-driven leaders have been asked to step into the political arena and drive meaningful governance reform in Nigeria.

The call was made by the School of Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG) in a statement at the weekend.

The School of Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG) is an unconventional school designed to attract, develop and produce a new generation of political leaders who will listen and serve the new class of citizens who know their rights.

The statement read: “In line with this mission, the school has officially launched the #JoinPolitics campaign, a bold initiative urging technocrats, professionals, and values-driven leaders to step into the political arena and drive meaningful governance reform in Nigeria.

“With applications now open for the SPPG Class of 2026, this campaign calls on the nation’s best and brightest to replace the compromised ruling class and restore integrity to governance.”

According to the statement: “A world-class academic education initiative, the SPPG is designed as a 21st century Disruptive Thinking Leadership programme to train 10,000 new political leaders in five years who will run for elective offices at State and Federal levels in legislative and executive offices, thus presenting the electorate with top quality choices of candidates.

“These leaders will form the massive base and pipeline of a new and Disruptive thinking political class, known for their Values-Driven Character, Unquestionable Competence and Undeniable Capacity.”

Founder & Chair of SPPG Dr. Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili, highlighted the root cause of Nigeria’s leadership failure and why professionals must step up to fix it.

She said: “Poor governance is the direct outcome of a leadership pipeline that has prioritised personal ambition over public service. A nation cannot thrive when those in power lack the character to lead with integrity, the competence to make informed, evidence-based decisions, and the capacity to drive meaningful change.

“If we do not intentionally develop a new class of leaders anchored in these values, Nigeria will continue to suffer the consequences of poor governance.”

She noted that the SPPG is that pipeline equipping leaders with the right knowledge, network, and values. We are committed to ensuring that Nigeria’s governance system is led by competent, ethical, and accountable individuals.

Speaking on the campaign, CEO of SPPG, Alero Ayida-Otobo, emphasised the critical role professionals and technocrats must play in fixing Nigeria’s leadership crisis.

She said: “For decades, Nigeria’s governance structures have been hijacked by individuals who lack the character, competence, and capacity to lead. Meanwhile, our country boasts some of the most brilliant professionals – doctors, engineers, economists, entrepreneurs – who have excelled globally but remain absent from politics.

“It is time for these technocrats to wake up, step forward, and lead. Your expertise is needed in governance, not just in boardrooms or the private sector. If the best of us refuse to engage, the worst of us will continue to rule. The time to act is now.”

She noted that at its core, SPPG exists to bridge Nigeria’s leadership gap by developing ethical, capable, and transformative leaders who will drive systemic change.

Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Dean of SPPG Nigeria, reinforced this mission, stating that: “Through our unconventional curriculum, we instill integrity, empathy, and accountability, ensuring that our graduates make ethical decisions in leadership.

“With intensive academic training and hands-on learning from our stellar faculty, we equip our students with the expertise and skills to navigate Nigeria’s complex political and governance landscape.”

According to the statement, the SPPG Class of 2026 offers a rigorous, unconventional 10-month curriculum designed to prepare professionals for leadership in governance.

Taught by world-class faculty and enriched by a strong Network of SPPG Public Leaders, the programme provides practical skills, real-world political strategies, and access to a supportive ecosystem of like-minded changemakers.

SPPG invites visionary professionals who are ready to transition into political leadership, the statement said ideal candidates include technocrats and industry leaders like engineers, economists, lawyers, doctors, and business executives ready to apply their expertise to governance.

Also expected to apply are public service enthusiasts especially individuals eager to drive policy reforms, shape governance, and champion democratic accountability; and aspiring political leaders, among who are those interested in running for office or securing key positions in governance to restore national trust and effective leadership.