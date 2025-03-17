Rivers Assembly Issues Gross Misconduct Notice Against Fubara, Deputy

The Rivers State House of Assembly has issued a gross misconduct notice against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his Deputy, Ngozi Odu.

The notice follows widespread speculation regarding moves to initiate impeachment proceedings against the governor.

On Monday, the lawmakers officially served the notice, dated March 14, stating that their actions were in line with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

It read: “In compliance with Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria of 1999 (as amended) and the other extant laws, we, the undersigned members of RSHA, hereby forward to you a Notice of Gross Misconduct.

“The notice is issued to the Governor of Rivers State in the performance of the functions of his office.”

The notice, signed by the 26 lawmakers, accused Fubara of reckless and unconstitutional expenditure of public funds, citing violations of Sections 120, 121(1)(2), and 122 of the Nigerian Constitution.

The legislators said that the governor’s action indicated his unwillingness to govern the state in accordance with the constitution and his oath of office.

They further referenced a ruling by the Supreme Court in Suit No. SC/CV/1174/2024, which according to them, condemned Fubara’s actions.

“The Supreme Court stated that ‘the eight respondent’s fear of impeachment by the RSHA is no justification for his attacks on the RSHA, the Constitution, the Government of Rivers State, and the rule of law,” the notice read in part. (NAN)