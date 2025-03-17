PDP Chieftain Blasts NURTW over High Transport Fares, Urges Tinubu to Address Situation

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governorship aspirant in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has criticised the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) for refusing to lower transport fares despite a significant reduction in fuel prices.

Speaking to journalists over the weekend on the prevailing economic hardship in the country, Onuesoke highlighted that transportation costs skyrocketed when fuel prices peaked at N1,500 per litre.

The transport union had justified the increase by citing high energy costs. However, with pump prices now ranging between N840 and N870 per litre, he questioned why fares remain high—or, in some cases, have increased further.

He specifically pointed to Warri, his base, as an example, while noting that reports from across the country indicate a similar trend. He condemned the NURTW’s actions, accusing them of imposing unnecessary hardship on Nigerians.

While exonerating the All Progressives Congress (APC) government from the blame, Onuesoke called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene, warning that the union’s refusal to align transport costs with current realities could provoke widespread public outrage.

He said: “For fuel, people keep blaming Tinubu and the APC government but fail to see the real problem. In Warri, fuel sells at ₦850 in some places, ₦870 in others, yet transport fares remain unreasonably high.

“When fuel was ₦1,500, the NURTW drastically increased fares, which in turn drove up the cost of goods and services, especially agricultural produce, due to high logistics costs. But now that fuel prices have dropped to around ₦840, why hasn’t transportation become cheaper?

“In Warri, Okada, Keke, and intra-city bus fares are still exorbitantly high. Meanwhile, prices of essential goods like beans, rice, and garri are coming down. This situation is unacceptable.”

Onuesoke warned the transport union against testing the patience of Nigerians, urging them to adjust fares accordingly.

“I am calling on the federal government to intervene and compel the NURTW to review their fares. If they fail to do so, they risk provoking nationwide anger,” he added.

He further stressed that even in Lagos, where fuel prices range between ₦840 and ₦870, transport costs remain excessive.

According to him, “I honestly do not understand why they have refused to adjust fares when the prices of other goods and services are declining. While we are not entirely satisfied with the current fuel price, there has been some improvement.

“However, the transport union’s refusal to lower costs is worsening economic hardship.”