Niger Declares Last Saturday of the Month as Environmental Sanitation Day

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Government has declared the last Saturday of every month as the ‘State Environmental Sanitation Day’, during which residents are to embark on the cleaning of their surroundings.

To ensure strict compliance with the policy, the state government has also restricted the movements of persons and vehicles throughout the state for three hours during the period.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, Bologi Ibrahim, and made available to journalists in Minna last Saturday disclosed that the government has also approved the establishment of ‘The Niger State Environmental Sanitation and Wastes Control Regulations 2025’.

According to Ibrahim, “The regulations shall without prejudice to any existing law apply to matters in environmental sanitation and all categories of waste control in Niger State,” stressing that: “Every person, tenement or vehicle either in motion or at rest shall be responsible for the general cleanliness of its surroundings.

“In view of this, the Niger State Governor, Bago, has declared the last Saturday of every month as Environmental Sanitation Day in exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 5 (1) (2) of the Niger State Environmental Protection Agency Law, 2022 as amended.

To this effect, and according to the statement, “there shall be restriction of movement of persons and vehicles from 7.00am to 10.00am on every Environmental Sanitation Day(s),” adding that “within the restricted hours, every person or tenement shall ensure and provide for a thorough cleaning of their premises, including the safe disposal of waste.”

However, the statement was silent on the takeoff date of the law.