Newcastle Clinch First Domestic Trophy in 70 Years!

Newcastle United have won their first domestic trophy in 70 years after beating Liverpool 2-1 in the Carabao Cup.

Dan Burn and Alexander Isak scored the goals for Newcastle while Federico Chiesa pulled back one that took a lengthy VAR to confirm for Liverpool who have lost in both the Champions League and now the Carabao Cup to end their dream of a quadruple chase this season.

Tens of thousands of Magpies fans flooded the capital to watch their team end their drought against last year’s winners at Wembley.

The club lifted the European Inter-City Fairs Cup in 1969 but haven’t won a domestic trophy since their 1955 FA Cup victory.

Liverpool, who have won 38 major trophies since the Black and Whites last got their hands on any silverware, went into the match as heavy favourites.

The last time the teams met, in the league last month, Liverpool eased to a 2-0 win – and they sit comfortably top of the Premier League table, seemingly headed for the title.

But Newcastle had the best of the first half and got their reward as local hero Dan Burn headed home from a corner just before half time, sending supporters into dreamland.

They found the back of the net again early in the second half, but the celebrations were cut short as the goal was disallowed for offside.

Minutes later, Alexander Isak struck and this time it did count, doubling Newcastle’s lead and sending the Geordie faithful in the crowd wild once more.

Liverpool gave themselves a lifeline in stoppage time with a goal from Federico Chiesa – after a tense VAR check – but Newcastle held on to secure the win.

Eddie Howe, who became the first English manager to win a domestic trophy since Harry Redknapp in 2008 in front of a crowd of 88,513, told Sky Sports he was “very emotional”.

“We just knew what was at stake today for all the people here, all the people back in Newcastle and we just wanted to do them proud,” he said.

“We were desperate to try and win the trophy after all the years of hurt. I’m so pleased not just with the result, but with the performance. I thought we deserved the win today.”

