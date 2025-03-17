FG Moves to Fast-track SDGs Implementation

.Charges stakeholders to redouble efforts

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

As Nigeria steps up regional consultations on the 2025 Voluntary National Review (VNR), the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs (SSAP-SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, has emphasised the need for stakeholders to intensify efforts towards the achievement of the SDGs by 2030.

She disclosed this in a keynote Address, delivered on her behalf by her Senior Technical Adviser, Dr Bala Yunusa at the North-East Regional Consultation in Gombe as part of Nigeria’s VNR preparation for the High-Level Political Forum holding in New York in July 2025.

The SSAP-SDGs noted that world leaders established the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development through the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) as a follow up and review mechanism for the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.

The VNRs serve as the cornerstone of this review process. Nigeria is currently undertaking its third VNR, engaging stakeholders across the six geopolitical zones to assess implementation progress, challenges and prospects.

In a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media and Strategic Communication, Desmond Utomwen, the SSAP-SDGs stressed the need to reverse the trend and fast-track progress on all the SDGs. She noted that global progress on the SDGs is mixed, with Nigeria not exempted.

Citing the 2024 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Report, she stated that “Lack of progress towards the SDGs is universal, but developing countries and the world’s poorest people bear the brunt. That currently only 17 percent of SDG targets are on track, nearly half show minimal or moderate progress, while over a third have stalled or regressed.” At the national level, dwindling financial resources, the COVID-19 pandemic, and persistent insecurity have combined to slow-down Nigeria’s progress towards achieving the SDGs.

Orelope-Adefulire emphasised that the SDGs cannot be achieved through isolated programmes but must be carefully integrated into national and sub-national policies and development plans. Robust Monitoring, Evaluation, and Reporting (MER), such as the SDGs Progress reporting and the VNR, are essential.

She underscored the need for collaboration across the public and private sectors, the UN Development System, the donor community, academia, and civil society to ensure that no one is left behind.

While referencing the “Pact for the Future,” adopted during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September, she noted that through “Pact”, world leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to take “bold, ambitious, accelerated, just, and transformative actions to fast-track the achievement of the SDGs.” Quoting the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres as calling for “massive investment and more effective partnerships are needed to drive critical transitions across food, energy, digital connectivity, and more, unlocking progress across the Goals. The 2024 Summit of the Future provides a vital opportunity, paving the way for further breakthroughs at the Financing for Development Conference and World Social Summit in 2025.”

Orelope-Adefulire commended institutional members of the Multi-Stakeholder Core Working Group for Nigeria’s 2025 VNR for their dedication in organising and guiding the entire VNR process.

“I appreciate and commend members of the Core Working Group from relevant MDAs, the UN Development System, the Private Sector Advisory Group, the Civil Society Strategy Group, and academia. Your commitment is highly valued. The consulting team for this VNR is equally appreciated,” she further stated.

In a presentation on the Overview of SDGs Implementation in Nigeria & 2025 VNR Process, Dr Yunusa, referencing the UN DESA Report of 2024, highlighted the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, escalating conflicts, geopolitical tensions and climate chaos on SDG progress.

According to the Report, if current trends persist, about 590 million people may still live in extreme poverty by 2030. That without substantial acceleration in poverty reduction, fewer than three in 10 countries will halve national poverty, while nearly one in 10 people globally will face hunger, and 2.4 billion people will experience moderate to severe food insecurity.

As part of Nigeria’s VNR consultative process, about 150 participants drawn from the six states of the North East, were updated on the institutional frameworks for the implementation of the SDGs; progress on the 17 SDGs; implementation challenges and lessons learnt. At the end of the Regional Consultation, participants reflected on these and offered context specific recommendations and implementation strategies to fast-track the achievement of the SDGs by the year 2030. Key stakeholders, including representatives of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs); organised private sector; civil society; academia; persons with disabilities; and youths were in attendance.