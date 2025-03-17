Ex-Lagos PDP Guber Candidate, Adediran, Returns to APC

The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), has returned to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adediran announced his return to APC at a news conference on Monday in Lagos.

Adediran, leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, announced his resignation from the PDP on March 3, citing lack of discipline in the party and betrayal by its leaders.

He was previously a member of APC before joining PDP.

Speaking at the news conference, Adediran, who noted that the decision to quit the PDP was not an easy one, said he returned to APC after due consultations.

Adediran said: “We have decided to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Before you are quick to remind me of the reasons for which we left APC in the first place, let me respond with a popular Yoruba adage, ‘If a woman has not tried two husbands, she probably would not know which is better’.

“In APC, we have a leader, even if you fault his selection choices, you can’t fault his desire to always win for his party to the benefit of all members, followers and the state.

“But in Lagos PDP, you have a leader that, at every election cycle, works against his own party, and wilfully dash the hopes of many party members and followers.

“We have chosen the better alternative. We believe that working within the fold of the APC offers a more viable platform to deliver on our promises of good governance for all Lagosians, even if I am not the one on the ballot.

“Our return to the APC is not a decision made lightly.

“It is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to the progress of Lagos State and our belief that unity among progressives is essential to achieving the collective aspirations of our people.”

Adediran expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for recognising his team’s modest contributions to democracy and nation building.

He also recognised the relentless efforts of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, “who has been on our case for over one year to return and join hands with Mr President”.

He added that upon hearing the news of his resignation from the PDP, the president’s son, Mr Seyi Tinubu, immediately called him on phone to welcome him to APC.

According to him, the leadership of the APC, both at the state level and national level, have welcomed him back to the party.

“Let me assure Mr President of our readiness to contribute our experience, vision and energy to the ongoing work of making Nigeria a place of opportunities, growth and inclusive development.

“To all our teeming supporters across the state, we assure you that this step is taken with the best interest of Lagos at heart and we urge you all to join us in embracing this new chapter as we work together to build a Lagos that works for everyone.

“We remain committed to the values of service, integrity, and progress. Together, we will continue to champion the cause of a better Lagos for present and future generations,” he said.

Adediran returned to APC with his supporters across the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas of the state.

Barely 48 hours after leaving PDP, the party leaders visited Adediran at his Abuja office, urging him to reconsider his decision and return to the party.

The PDP leaders pleaded with Adediran to rescind the decision and stay in the party under which platform he contested for governorship. (NAN)