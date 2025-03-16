  • Sunday, 16th March, 2025

Tinubu Rejoices with Pioneer DG of NAFDAC, Gabriel Osuide, at 90

Nigeria | 7 hours ago
Gabriel Osuide

Gabriel Osuide

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with renowned academic, pharmacist, and public health icon, Prof Gabriel Ediale Osuide as he marked his 90th birthday on March 15.

A distinguished scholar and institution builder, Professor Osuide’s contributions to pharmaceutical education, drug regulation, and public health in Nigeria are unparalleled. His pioneering work in establishing the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and his role in developing the pharmacy education curriculum at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) and the University of Benin are just a few examples of his significant achievements.

The president, in a statement issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended Professor Osuide’s lifelong dedication to strengthening Nigeria’s drug regulatory framework, fostering excellence in pharmaceutical sciences, and mentoring generations of professionals.

According to President Tinubu: “Professor Osuide has shaped the foundation of pharmacy education and drug administration in Nigeria. His unwavering commitment to academic excellence, institutional reforms, and public service inspires all. His leadership in safeguarding the health of Nigerians through rigorous drug regulation remains a cornerstone of our national development”.

From his days as Nigeria’s first Director-General of NAFDAC to his role in advancing pharmaceutical education and international collaborations in drug research, Professor Osuide has helped position Nigeria as a leader in pharmaceutical sciences and public health innovation.

The president joined Professor Osuide’s family, colleagues, and the Nigerian health and education community in celebrating him and expressed profound gratitude for his invaluable contributions. 

He wished Professor Osuide good health and continued wisdom as he inspires and guides the next generation of health professionals.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.