Tinubu Rejoices with Pioneer DG of NAFDAC, Gabriel Osuide, at 90

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with renowned academic, pharmacist, and public health icon, Prof Gabriel Ediale Osuide as he marked his 90th birthday on March 15.

A distinguished scholar and institution builder, Professor Osuide’s contributions to pharmaceutical education, drug regulation, and public health in Nigeria are unparalleled. His pioneering work in establishing the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and his role in developing the pharmacy education curriculum at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) and the University of Benin are just a few examples of his significant achievements.

The president, in a statement issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended Professor Osuide’s lifelong dedication to strengthening Nigeria’s drug regulatory framework, fostering excellence in pharmaceutical sciences, and mentoring generations of professionals.

According to President Tinubu: “Professor Osuide has shaped the foundation of pharmacy education and drug administration in Nigeria. His unwavering commitment to academic excellence, institutional reforms, and public service inspires all. His leadership in safeguarding the health of Nigerians through rigorous drug regulation remains a cornerstone of our national development”.

From his days as Nigeria’s first Director-General of NAFDAC to his role in advancing pharmaceutical education and international collaborations in drug research, Professor Osuide has helped position Nigeria as a leader in pharmaceutical sciences and public health innovation.

The president joined Professor Osuide’s family, colleagues, and the Nigerian health and education community in celebrating him and expressed profound gratitude for his invaluable contributions.

He wished Professor Osuide good health and continued wisdom as he inspires and guides the next generation of health professionals.