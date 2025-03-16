  • Sunday, 16th March, 2025

Onuachu on Target for Doomed Southampton 

Sport | 27 minutes ago

Nigerian international, Paul Onuachu, who was dropped from Super Eagles final 23-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe later this month, scored his third goal of the season in what proved to be a consolation goal in Southampton’s 2-1 home loss to Wolves. 

With this defeat, Onuachu’s Southampton stay rooted at the foot of the English Premier League standings.

The lanky striker came off the bench in the 75th minute to pull one goal back for the ‘Saints’. Wolves led 2-0 before Onuachu came on as a substitute, crashed home a rebound.

Southampton now look doomed for a prompt return to the second-tier English Championship as they are 17 points from safety with nine rounds of matches to the end of the season.

