Mike Adenuga Jr. to Be Honoured as Africa’s Pillar of Sports  

SOUTH WEST GAMES 2025

Olawale Ajimotokan

Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Michael Adenuga Jr., is set to receive one of the highest honours in African sports as he will be celebrated as the Pillar of Sports in Africa at the opening ceremony of the South West Games 2025.

Slated to hold on March 26th, this prestigious recognition underscores his influence on sports development in Nigeria and across the continent, particularly in football, where his visionary sponsorship and commitment have left an indelible mark.

Before Dr. Adenuga and Globacom’s intervention, Nigeria’s Premier Football League (NPFL) was struggling for survival.

Sponsorship was scarce, infrastructure was crumbling, and the vibrancy of professional football in the country was dwindling. Then came the Globacom revolution. Under Adenuga’s leadership, Globacom injected life into the league, providing not just financial support but also innovative solutions that rebranded the game. Within a short period, the league transformed into one of the best on the continent, attracting top talents, increasing competitiveness, and rekindling the passion of football fans across Nigeria.

The transformation was unprecedented. Globacom’s sponsorship was total—far beyond mere financial injections. The company introduced groundbreaking innovations in broadcasting, player development, and marketing strategies that turned the Nigerian league into a spectacle. Such was the profound impact that many observers came to believe that whatever Adenuga touched turned to gold.

After rejuvenating the domestic league, Dr. Adenuga extended his vision to Nigeria’s national teams. Globacom committed an estimated ₦4 billion to supporting Nigerian football, ensuring that the Super Eagles and all other national teams—Under-17, Under-20, the Olympic team, and the Super Falcons—had the financial backing they needed. The magnitude of this sponsorship dwarfed that of the domestic league, making Globacom the backbone of Nigerian football.

Corporate sponsorships typically come with expectations of business visibility, marketing leverage, and profit. But in Adenuga’s case, his commitment was driven by sheer patriotism. Unlike many corporate sponsors who demand substantial returns, Globacom’s involvement in Nigerian football was not primarily for profit but for national pride. Adenuga saw football as a unifying force and a vehicle for national development, and he was willing to invest in it without seeking personal or corporate gain.

Beyond Nigeria, his influence in African sports is legendary. When Globacom took over the sponsorship of the CAF Awards, the event evolved into an annual celebration of African football excellence, elevating its prestige to a global scale. Under his sponsorship, the CAF Awards became the most glamorous event in African football, attracting the continent’s biggest stars, global football icons, top coaches, and the media. The event was not just a celebration but a statement—a testament to African excellence in the beautiful game.

Many still recall the spectacular moment when Adenuga brought Senegalese music icon Youssou N’Dour to perform live in Lagos at the CAF Awards. While Nigerians had yet to fully appreciate N’Dour’s international significance, the event highlighted Adenuga’s deep understanding of sports, culture, and entertainment. His touch turned the CAF Awards into a world-class spectacle, one that Africa still longs to see restored to its former glory.

Dr. Adenuga’s sports sponsorship philosophy is guided by integrity. Even when the Super Eagles were making a remarkable run at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, he sought to reward the team out of sheer patriotism. However, because Globacom was not an official sponsor, he withdrew from the gesture to avoid being accused of ambush marketing. This underscores his principled approach to corporate sponsorship—always playing clean, always respecting the ethics of brand promotion, and always prioritizing national and continental interests above self-aggrandizement.

Against this backdrop, it is only fitting that the South West Games 2025 will honour Dr.Adenuga as the Pillar of Sports in Africa. His impact on Nigerian and African football, his unparalleled corporate social responsibility, and his patriotism make him a deserving recipient of this prestigious recognition.

The South West Games 2025, a landmark sporting event set to take place in March 2025, will bring together over 1,200 athletes and 120 officials in a grand celebration of sports and youth development. It is a tournament that embodies excellence, unity, and the indomitable spirit of the region—values that Adenuga himself has championed throughout his career.

The announcement of his recognition has already sparked excitement across Nigeria’s sports community. The President of the South West Games, Akogun Lanre Alfred, praised Adenuga’s unparalleled contributions, describing him as a true sports benefactor whose generosity has changed the landscape of African football.

“Dr. Adenuga is a national treasure and a continental icon. His contributions to sports development are second to none, and we are honoured to recognize him as the Pillar of Sports in Africa. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of athletes and sports enthusiasts across the continent,” Alfred said.

As the South West Games 2025 approaches, this honour cements Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr.’s place in the annals of African sports history. He has given much to Nigerian football—not for fame, not for fortune, but for the love of the game and the progress of his nation. His legacy is one of vision, commitment, and an unshakable belief in the power of sports to transform lives.

From revitalizing the Nigerian league to uplifting the national teams and making the CAF Awards a global sensation, Dr. Adenuga has proven himself to be the true Pillar of Sports in Africa. As he takes centre stage at the South West Games 2025, his impact on African sports will be celebrated not just in words but in the enduring legacy he has built for generations to come.