KADUNA AND INSECURITY

Kaduna State government warns against politicising issues of security, writes JEREMIAH MUSA

Earlier this year, the Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, was honoured as the governor of the year by THISDAY Newspapers. At the occasion, Sani was praised by both the former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Sir Emeka Anyaoku as well as the Chairman of THISDAY and Arise News, Nduka Obaigbena. Specifically, Obaigbena hailed Sani for his shrewd use of resources and restoring security to the state.

By May 29, 2023 when he assumed office as governor, banditry and kidnapping were routine in many parts of the state. Now, nearly two years later, the state is more secure. But ironically, it seems some persons, perhaps persuaded by politics, are not happy that Kaduna is safer.

It was reported on Thursday, March 14, 2025 by The Nation newspaper that former Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, accused the current governor of unjustly arresting a former Commissioner, Ja’afar Sani, who served under El-Rufai’s administration at various times as Commissioner for Local Government, Education and Environment. In spite of some alleged financial malfeasance, El-Rufai took to the social media platform, X and tweeted,

“Our colleague and versatile former commissioner during the El-Rufai Administration – Mallam Jafaru Sani has been abducted in Kaduna by Uba Sani’s kidnapping gang claiming to be the police.”

“Ja’afaru was remanded in prison custody by a magistrate without any police first information report or charges by the State Ministry of Justice. On inquiry, we have learned that Jafaru is being charged with money laundering – a federal offense that neither the State Judiciary nor even the Police have jurisdiction to adjudicate or investigate. Jafaru’s real crime is his resignation from the APC, and joining the SDP – and having been proposed by him (El-Rufai) as the replacement ministerial nominee representing Kaduna State in August 2023. The tactics are similar to those used against another colleague of ours – Bashir Saidu when he was abducted on the 31st of December, 2024, and kept in captivity for 50 days before he was released on bail.”

Is it that El-Rufai does not understand the security implications of his accusations? Or that he understands them but is not bothered? Few days earlier, El-Rufai’s son, Bashir, caused a stir while engaged in an online brawl on social media, X with many unprintable words.

Could that be the modus operandi that saw skirmishes in Southern Kaduna at its height during El-Rufai’s reign as governor and which suddenly calmed down once his tenure ended? Does the younger Rufai know more than a thing or two others don’t know?

Popular media critic, Reno Omokri, had insisted on more than a few occasions how Southern Kaduna has become much safer after El-Rufai’s exit as governor. And apparently worried by Bashir’s tweet, Senator Shehu Sani responded. “For eight years, Southern Kaduna experienced systematic killings, abductions and arson in their rural communities,” referring to the period el-Rufai was Kaduna’s governor.

It is not new for politicians to play chess with human lives as they scheme for power, but it is a crude scheme to engage in. No doubt, the El-Rufais are angry at the turn of events which is rendering them politically impotent in Kaduna State as well as at the national stage. They are entitled to be bitter. But this bitterness is taken too far.

Though the current governor has been polite in treating differences with political opponents, he recently sounded a note of warning to those wanting to politicise insecurity as it affects the lives of innocent people. He gave the warning at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, when he received 58 kidnapped victims who were released by security forces and handed over to the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu. The victims had undergone psycho-social therapy and treatment for 11 days which was sponsored by the Kaduna State government.

“The merchants of insecurity will not be happy with the release of these innocent souls because they are benefiting from insecurity,” said Governor Sani, who also disclosed that his administration would support the victims by granting them grants for their business and farming activities.

“As an elected Governor, I swore to protect the lives and property of the people of Kaduna State and we have been doing our best to fulfil this obligation. Through our Kaduna Peace Model which emphasises the use of non-kinetic approach, Birnin Gwari which used to be ‘a no-go area’ for most people has become peaceful. Bandits have laid down their arms and markets that have been closed down for over 10 years have now been reopened and business activities have started booming in Birnin Gwari and parts of Giwa local government which was ravaged by insecurity.”

While Birnin-Gwari is back to normalcy, with farmers farming, markets reopening and life becoming better, Governor Sani promised the people of Kauru, Kajuru and parts of Kachia who are still experiencing pockets of bandit attacks that complete succour would be delivered. He said that soon, they will be “sleeping with their two eyes closed because security forces are on top of the situation.”

However, it seems some people are not happy that the government is stemming the insecurity that nearly grounded the state.

“The success that the non-kinetic approach has yielded is a source of anger to most people who don’t have the welfare or wellbeing of our people at heart,” said Sani. “They only go on social media to express their anger.”

Freedom of speech exists, but must be exercised with caution.

While Sani said he won’t mind insults on his person, he promised to “deal with those whose pastime is to spread lies and politicise insecurity in Kaduna State. Politicising insecurity is not opposition and those elites who are doing so on social media don’t really care about the masses. They are just posting messages to further their political interests.”

Musa writes from Kaduna