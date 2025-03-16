  • Sunday, 16th March, 2025

Governor Mbah Lauds DSS for Arresting Five High-profile Kidnap Suspects

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has commended the Department of State Services (DSS), whose operatives arrested five high-profile kidnappers operating in forests across the State. 

Acting on credible intelligence, DSS operatives on Wednesday traced them to their hideouts in two separate locations in Enugu State

The suspects are believed to be part of a gang that has been terrorising Udi LGA and other parts of the State.

The kidnappers confessed that they collected huge sums of money as ransom from victims’ relatives. 

The other three who are key members of another kidnap gang, were arrested on Friday in the State Capital. 

Among the items recovered at the point of arrest where the suspects were hibernating included large sums of money, being proceeds of their illicit activities, lathel weapons and other dangerous objects.

 The governor having been briefed on details of the notorious gangs, and in recognition of the covert nature of Service, however restrained from  further specifics, noting  that DSS in conjuction with the military, police and other security agencies as well as the state owned Forest Guards have emplaced measures for continuous crackdown on other fleeing gang members as well as raid their hideouts and camps in the forests.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.