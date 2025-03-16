Fashion Designer, Kuforiji Oluwaseun, Sets Guinness World Record for Sewing Marathon

The Guinness World Records has officially recognised Ogun State-born fashion designer, Kuforiji Oluwaseun, for setting the world record for the longest sewing marathon.

He received his official certificate and plaque on Friday in honour of his achievement.

Kuforiji stitched his name into history by sewing nonstop for 106 hours, 55 minutes, and 20 seconds, from January 22 to January 26, 2024, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Using only a needle and thread, he demonstrated unmatched skill, patience, and craftsmanship.

Within the first six hours, he had already completed a full Agbada outfit, showcasing his speed and precision. By the end of the marathon, he had sewn a total of 18 outfits, proving his endurance and dedication to his craft.

Kuforiji Oluwaseun is a graduate of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode, and the founder of the fashion brand, Koil Creations.