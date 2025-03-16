Efetobore Completes Sprint Double as Curtain Falls on MTN CHAMPS Benin

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The curtain fell after an eventful three-day MTN CHAMPS Athletics Classics at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, with the finals of several events such as the 200m, 800m, 4X100m and mixed 4x400m relays bringing the first leg of Season 3 to a climax.

Success Oyibu was one of the standout performers of the final day, roaring to an astounding lifetime best of 23.71s, improving her times from both the heats and semifinals to win the Junior Girls’ 200m title, adding it to her 100m Silver. Perezide Sigah clocked a Personal Best of 24.24s to place 2nd while Vivian Iyamu ran a 24.30s for 3rd place.

It was another PB galore on the men’s side. David Akhalu bettered his lifetime best to a 21.29s to claim the title, finishing ahead of Wilfred Awonusi (21.34s) and Eniola Shiro (21.35s).

The senior ranks weren’t left out of the action as Sophia Efetobore completed the sprint double, winning the 200m crown in the Senior women’s category with a time of 23.72s. Jane Onyeneho took the Silver in 24.58s while Janet Adesiyan had the Bronze in 24.90s.

In the men’s race, Lucky Daje fired through to 21.09s to win the Senior men’s 200m ahead of Emmanuel Ojeli who produced a 21.28s. Augustine Ezuruike grabbed Bronze in 21.53s.

Rhoda Adisa distanced herself from the pack at the sound of the bell, crossing the finish line in 2:06.21 to win the Senior women’s 800m final. Fatimah Adebayo came in 2nd place in 2:12.05 while Adeyinka Mulero was 3rd in 2:16.55.

In the men’s Junior category, Olaitan Ayomide broke the 2min barrier to win the title in 1:57.89 over Samson Tebowei (1:59.97) and Solomon Okundaye (2:00.16).

Kehinde Olude triumphed in the women’s division, dominating the lineup with a time of 2:17.31 Precious Orogun was a distant 2nd in 2:49.14, ahead of Favour Dio, who placed 3rd in 2:51.17.

Chukwueweniwe Olisa Emmanuel edged out Nwabueze to claim the Youth Boys gold in 2:03.37 to 2:03.41. Emmanuel Umeadi came 3rd in 2:05.59.

Elisha Agape struck gold in a PB of 2:14.90 ahead of Mary Edeh (2:16.48) and Esohe Ugbo (2:29.88) to win the Girls’ section.

Speaking after the medals were given to him, Sambo Hamid said that he was very happy to have emerged victorious in the keenly contested competition.

Speaking also Dr. Kolawole Oredipe, Vice chairman, Bayelsa State Athletics Association and founder, Samkay Athletics Club who expressed his satisfaction over the performances of the athletes, said this is the act of catching them young adding that it is really commendable.

He said Tobore Sophia who won a gold medal has made Bayelsa State to be very proud hoping that more gold medals would be won in subsequent competitions.

Dr. Oredipe commended MTN Champs for the partnership.