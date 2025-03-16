  • Sunday, 16th March, 2025

DSS Arrests Five Kidnap Suspects in Enugu 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja 

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have apprehended five suspected kidnappers operating in forests across Enugu State.

Acting on credible intelligence, the operatives of the secret police on Wednesday traced the suspects to their hideouts in two separate locations in the state. 

Speaking on the arrest, the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, applauded the service for the discreet operation that led to the arrest of the suspected kidnappers. 

He disclosed that the suspects are believed to be part of a gang that has been terrorising Udi Local Government Area and other parts of the state. 

The kidnappers, he said, confessed that they collected huge sums of money as ransom from victims’ relatives.

“The other three, who are key members of another kidnap gang, were arrested on Friday in the state capital.

“Among the items recovered at the point of arrest, where the suspects were hiding, were large sums of money, being proceeds of their illicit activities, lethal weapons, and other dangerous objects,” he said. 

The state government stated that the DSS, in conjunction with the military, police and other security agencies, as well as the state-owned Forest Guards, have put in place measures for a continuous crackdown on other fleeing gang members, and to raid their hideouts and camps in the forests.

