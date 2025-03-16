Academic Dreams and Challenges in International Life: Achievers University’s 4th Retreat and Determination

Bola A. Akinterinwa

Dreams are aspirations and people always dream and aspire. Dreams have become so important to the extent that they are being scientifically studied by oneirologists. Oneirology, formed from the Greek word, oneiro, and meaning dream, is nothing more than the study of dreams. Dreaming during a sleep should not be confused with dreaming consciously during the day time and during which time a dream can be synonymous with an aspiration. Dreaming during a sleep is not consciously done. In this regard, we often talk about somnology (study of dreams) and somnologists who are sleep specialists, educating us about sleep and what happens with sleep disorders.

Dream was first used in 1653, but its sustained development only began in 1953 with the discovery of REM sleep by Aserinsky and Kleitman. They have the first sleep research laboratory that discovered the ‘rapid, jerky, binocularly symmetrical movements’ that were characteristic of REM sleep (vide A brief History of Dream Research, Psychology Today, https://www.psychology today.com). REM (Rapid Eye Movement) is defined as ‘a phase of sleep characterised by rapid eye movements, increased brain activity, and muscle paralysis, often associated with vivid dreaming.’

Additionally, dreams can be of different types. For instance, there are 21 dreams in the Holy Bible, 14 of which are in the Old Testament. There are the so-called seven universal dreams and there are the dreams that command or give message or guidance of the Divine Voice. Our focus here today is ‘academic dreams’, which are about long-term learning to discover the unknown and build human capital for societal development. Academic dreams are also aspirations and how to achieve them, generally referred to as visions and missions in organisational development efforts.

Comparative Academic Dreams

The Vision of the University of Oxford is to ‘be a global centre of excellence for lifelong learning, fostering a vibrant community that promotes sustainability and social justice through world-class teaching, research, and support for diverse, ambitious students.’ The operational words here are ‘global centre of excellence,’ ‘life-long learning,’ vibrant community,’ world-class teaching,’ ‘support,’ and ‘ambitious students.’ Its motto is taken from Psalm 27: ‘The Lord is my Light:’ ‘The Lord is my Light and my Salvation; whom then shall I fear; The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom then shall I be afraid.’ Put differently, with Godliness as foundation of the motto, becoming a centre of excellence cannot but be the first step in the continuum of development and progress in the strong belief that God is there to continue to guide the conduct and management of the affairs of the university.

The second step cannot but also be to extend the excellence worldwide. In doing this, what is the definiendum of excellence? The notion of a centre of excellence is meaningless in the absence of students to be taught. The University is not interested in ordinary students but only in the ambitious ones. By implication, the choice of ambitious students cannot but begin at the admission level. When the opportunity of ambitious students exists, the issue of world-class teaching also comes in. Again, when is teaching considered of a world-class standard? World-class education is about learning from international models of excellence and innovation.

As further explained by Artificial Intelligence Overview, ‘world-class teaching refers to ‘education that is of the highest quality, fostering deep learning, critical thinking, and skills relevant to the 21st century, often with a focus on global perspectives and student-centred approaches.’ This means that world-class education underscores highest quality, deep learning, critical thinking, and applied skills.

More importantly, world-class education admits that students can learn differently at their own pace and explore their own interests, requiring that world-class teaching must not only allow personalised learning but must also encourage students to understand different cultures, global issues, and perspectives. The understanding is expected to enable a lifelong learning and survival in a constantly changing world of globalisation. This apparently explains why the Achievers University, Owo has chosen world-class education as the epicentre of its mission and to be one of the best, if not the best in the world in the foreseeable future (vide supra for details).

The Vision of the Université de Paris-Sorbonne in France is not different: ‘favoriser l’excellence intellectuelle, la recherche et l’innovation multidisciplinaires, la pensée critique, l’harmonie culturelle et la tolerance au profit de la société.’ Explained differently, the vision is to ‘promote intellectual excellence, research and multidisciplinary innovation, critical thinking, cultural harmony and tolerance to the advantage of the society.’ While the Oxford talks about highest quality in learning and teaching, support, social justice and societal interests, La Sorbonne also talks about excellence but with a greater emphasis on critical thinking, research, cultural harmony and innovation. Its motto is ‘Créateurs de futurs depuis 1257’ (Creators of futures since 1257). Thus, for both universities, the future is a common concern. The non-difference in the visions of the two universities is partly explainable by the fact that they share old age and common cultural heritage. The Oxford University is believed to have been founded in 1096 even though a school of thought has argued that teachings had taken place before then in the university.

The Sorbonne University was founded in 1253 by Robert de Sorbon and approved by King Louis IX in 1257. Even though it was made a theological college of the University of Paris in the 13th Century and disestablished by decree following the French Revolution, the University status was restored in 1808. Again in 1882, it was closed and later divided in 1970 into 13 autonomous universities and the Sorbonne building was shared among them. In 2018, the Paris-Sorbonne University (Paris IV) and the Université Pierre et Marie Curie (Paris VI) merged to form the new Sorbonne University.

Harvard University’s vision is ‘to be a preeminent institution of higher education in the world, known for our commitment to excellence in teaching, research, and service.’ Its motto is ‘Veritas’ (Truth). Initially, it used to be ‘Christo et Ecclesiae,’ meaning ‘For Christ and Church.’ In other words, with the word, pre-eminence, the Harvard wants to be the leader of leaders in the area of academic order of precedence at the level of tertiary education.

The Tsinghua University in Beijing is the leading university in China. Its vision is ‘promoting scientific innovation and resolving global challenges,’ by particularly conducting fundamental global research on high-impact societal issues, as well as serving core national development needs. Its motto is ‘self-discipline and social commitment.’

There are many leading universities in Russia. There are the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT), Saint Petersburg State University, Bauman Moscow State Technical University and the Kazan Federal University. The vision of the Saint Petersburg State University (SPBU), a public research university, is to be ‘a leading international centre of science and education, fostering innovation, knowledge, and global engagement.’ In its recent vision statement, the SPBU says ‘we position ourselves with a relentless pursuit of academic excellence, cutting-edge research, and innovative thinking.’ More importantly, it says that, by 2027 it will be offering over 765 different majors which will be spread across eight faculties.

Here in Nigeria, the vision of the University of Ibadan is ‘to be a world-class institution for academic excellence geared towards meeting societal needs.’ Its motto is ‘Recte Sapere Fons,’ meaning ‘For Knowledge and sound Judgment.’ The University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), initially wanted to become ‘a top-rated university in Africa, ranked among the best globally, with graduates leading in public and private sectors, harnessing modern technology and contributing significantly to the Nigerian economy through research and innovation.’

As of today, the OAU has a simple vision, be a ‘top-rated university in Africa,’ while the mission is ‘to nurture a teaching and learning community; advance frontiers of knowledge; engender a sense of selfless public service; and add value to African culture.’ Additionally, the OAU still has some strategic objectives which include producing graduates of international standard, providing high quality research and development activities, harnessing modern technology, providing services that have the potential to impact on the local community, providing a friendly environment, as well as expanding access to tertiary education and operating ‘as an equal opportunity educational institution sensitive to the principle of gender equity and non-discriminatory on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion or physical disability.’

From the foregoing, all the universities, international and national, have comparable visions, missions, and mottos. Some have some areas of special interest and prioritisation but all of them aim to impact on the larger society as a focus. It is against this background that the Vision and Mission of the Achievers University, Owo (AUO), as well as its 4th retreat should be explained and understood.

AUO’s Retreat and Determination

The Vision of the AUO is ‘to be the best university in Africa and one of the best globally,’ It aims to produce ‘a total person, morally sound, properly educated and entrepreneurially oriented.’ The implications of this vision, in comparison to and with other universities, are far-reaching. First, seeking to be the best in Africa and one of the best in the world means that the AUO wants to go beyond the various emphases of all the leading universities in the world: adoption of multidisciplinary innovations, placement of greater emphasis on critical thinking, adoption of cultural diplomacy and harmony, world-class teaching and learning, cultivation of tolerance as a culture and as a means of accommodating the larger society, promotion of quality in all ramifications, as well as adopting student-centred approaches. It is by so doing that the AUO can first meet the current international standard and then increase its velocity of teaching and learning in order to beat all others in addressing global challenges.

The mission of the AUO is to ‘provide the enabling environment – both physical and academic – for the production of competent and quality graduates who would be self-reliant, highly productive and globally relevant in every sphere of human endeavour.’ The Motto is ‘Knowledge, Integrity and Leadership.’ It is in this context that the AUO held its fourth retreat for academic Staff on Monday, 10th March and Tuesday, 11th March, 2025 at the CBT Hall of the University.

The retreat, tagged 2025 Academic Staff Retreat was more thought-provoking than the other three preceding it. The first retreat was held in 2008, some weeks after the creation of the university in 2007. It was organised for the purposes of all Senior Members of Staff and held at the Owena Motel, Akure. The second took place in Owo at the Midas Hotel and the targeted audience was the Senior Members of Academic Staff charged with the responsibility of handling post-graduate students.

In other words, unlike the first retreat that had the generality of the Members of Staff, the second retreat was restricted to those Senior Members of Academic Staff handling the post-graduate students.

Again, unlike the first two retreats, and probably convinced that the first two retreats were either not enough or had not achieved the expected ultimate objectives, a third retreat was held at the CBT Hall of the University. The targeted audience was the entire members of staff. How do we explain the targeted audience of the 2025 retreat which was stricto sensu limited to the academic staff, junior and senior? One visible rationale appears to be the recognition of the challenges of a globalising world in which unending emphasis is placed on technology, greater commitment, not only to teaching and learning by using modern technological tools, but also unflinching commitment to the attainment of the vision and mission of the AUO.

To a great extent, commitment to the attainment of the vision and mission of the AUO is not holistic and this is most unfortunate. Anyone teaching in any best university necessarily acquires the status of one of the best lecturers. This may partly explain why three different retreats were planned for 2025: one for all academic staff which was the 4th one, held last March 10-11; Council/Management Staff retreat scheduled to hold in April 2025; and the retreat for the Senior Non-Teaching Staff scheduled to take place in May 2025. With this programmed retreats, it is expected that the quest of being the best will be imbibed and work towards to.

The concerns of the Founder and Pro-chancellor were to the extent that he frequently talked about his dreams, headaches, and challenges. In fact, in his opening statement at the last retreat, he talked about his ten dreams and 13 challenges. The dreams and challenges spoke volumes. The Pro-Chancellor pleaded with everyone ‘to deliberate on critical aspects of our professional lives, which include good conduct, proper dressing, exemplary teaching methods, strict adherence to policies on sexual harassment, effective mentoring, and unwavering loyalty to the mission and course of our esteemed University.’

He pleaded for greater support for the attainment of his dreams: an Owo-based university that gives pride of a place, that attracts the youths in their teens into Owo; nurturing of students under the fear of the Lord; a university where all the staff become computer-literate within their first year of engagement in the AUO; a university where research into new areas remains the hallmark of academic activities; a university that is second to none in Africa and in all ramifications; a university that is highest paying in salary; a university where the staff-student ratio would meet international standards; a university that will be a model for international tourism and international research centre, which, in the eyes of Honourable Ayorinde, would ‘attract high reputation in beauty and decency and thus attract world leaders and tourists; a university where students are not only taught much about self-reliance, but also where graduating students are assisted to establish their own businesses; a university where there is mutual respect and trust between Staff and Management; and a ‘university where established journals are published regularly and academic publication of research findings takes the front burner.’

Without any whiff of doubt, these dreams, if accomplished, cannot but bring the AUO beyond the level of the current leading universities, as well as impact considerably on Nigeria’s foreign policy image. Apparently in the strong belief that all work without play makes Jack a dull boy, the Pro-Chancellor says he honestly wants ‘a university that would operate as an ideal academic environment where sports and physical exercises would keep the body and soul of staff and students fit… and where culture and civilisation of its host community are respected and researched into.’ And true enough, an Institute of Diplomatic Practice, Culture and Language Development where some United Nations official languages are to be taught along with Nigeria’s languages, including Yoruba, is about to take off to begin the implementation of these desires. This means the Pro-Chancellor is already walking the talk. This is one major rationale for the organisation of the 4th retreat and the Pro-Chancellor’s special plea to all the members of the academic staff to buy into the vision and mission of the University.

Dreams, many they are. Many are also the challenges. The retreat examined many of the challenges in terms of dynamics and possible solutions. Several working papers were presented and ten working groups specially reflected on the more critical challenges: impediments to the achievement of the dreams; requirements for improved teaching and learning; ethics of academic practice; contexts and forms of inappropriate relationships amongst staff and students; inability to deliver on academic mandate in a 21sr century university, the challenge of Generations Z and Alpha; challenges of mentoring in the 21st Century higher education institutions; making quality assurance more effective; how best to make academics as role model to students; and general barriers to university development in terms of teaching-learning, research, administration, and community service obligations of AUO staff.

What are particularly noteworthy about the AUO’s 2025 Academic Staff Retreat is not only the thought-provoking issues raised in the Opening Remarks of the Pro-Chancellor, Honourable Bode Ayorinde, the keynote address by Professor Ademola Popoola, a Permanent Member of the University Council since inception of the University, and the Welcoming Address of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Omolola Oladunni Irinoye. As noted by Professor Irinoye, the impact of academic work ‘extends far beyond lecture halls, influencing generations and shaping the future of our society.’ This is precisely where foreign policy can truly be impacted upon. If the AUO is able to challenge itself ‘to be better teachers, better researchers and better mentors as (AUO) strive(s) for excellence,’ the implication cannot be far-fetched: Nigeria’s diplomatic agents will have good examples to refer to. Inviting students in their host countries to come to Nigeria and see the biggest traditional palace in Owo or to come and witness traditional parliamentary diplomacy in Ile-Oluji in Ondo State, during which traditional cultural heritage is sustained and fund raising activities for community development, cannot but help cultural diplomacy in the management of Nigeria’s foreign policy. As such, academic retreats, if collaboratively, nationally and internationally encouraged, can be a major dynamic of nation-building and relevance in the constantly changing world of globalisation. The AUO determination should therefore be sustained.