Abia Gov Orders Destruction of Criminal Hideout at Osisioma 

* Police neutralise six suspected kidnappers, free four hostages

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has ordered the destruction of a hideout in Osisioma Local Government Area of the state used by criminals to perpetrate their nefarious activities.

He gave the order weekend at a press conference following a successful security operation by the police in which six suspected kidnappers were gunned down and four abducted men were freed unhurt.

Otti was informed by the state Police Commissioner, Danladi Isa, that the gun duel between the police tactical team and the hoodlums took place at a criminal hideout at Osokwa community in Osisioma LG.

His happiness over the successful security operation was palpable as he profusely lauded the police for their efforts in ridding Abia of criminal elements.

Aside from ordering the demolition of the bungalow used by the kidnappers to hide their victims at Osokwa, Otti also directed the police to arrest and prosecute the house owner.

The traditional ruler of the community was invited to Umuahia for questioning to explain how it was possible for the hoodlums to operate without being noticed.

“There have been a lot of operations left, right and centre, but the way this happened gave us a lot of worry and I want to congratulate the CP and his team for doing the needful and getting our citizens who were kidnapped a few days ago back in one piece,” Otti said.

“We want to thank God that none of them (kidnap victims) was wounded, because in the exchange of fire, anything could have happened. We thank God that they were all rescued alive and healthy.”

The Abia governor expressed satisfaction that his logistics support to the state police command and other security agencies was yielding the desired dividends.

He reiterated his commitment to sustain his assistance to the police in order to make Abia safe and secure, adding that he would upgrade the technology deployed by the police in the successful operation.

Otti vowed that: “We will continue to do everything possible to keep the state safe. In no distant future, we will have a command and control centre here in the state capital.”

He reassured Abians and investors that God’s own state “will continue to be safe for residents and everyone who wants to live or do business in the state”.

“For us in Abia, security is critical. I had said it time and time again, that we would not yield any inch of Abia to criminals. I thank God that the (police) are also very willing and able to use technology which has helped in enforcing law and order here,” he said.

While presenting the rescued kidnap victims to Governor Otti at the Government House, the Abia CP narrated how the police tactical team conducted the successful operation at Osokwa community in Osisioma LG.

He said that at about 9.30 pm on Sunday, March 9, 2025, the four men were travelling along the new Umuahia road in Obingwa LG when “they were double crossed by unknown armed men, kidnapped and taken to an unknown destination”.

According to him, the Abia Police Command leveraged credible intelligence and its tactical team “swung into action with the use of the technology we have, which is also what (Governor Otti) had assisted us with”.

He further stated that with the technology “we have been on their trail and by the grace of God, we were able to track them to Osisioma area”.

CP Isa said that in the ensuing “exchange of gun fire, six of the kidnappers were neutralised and some escaped with bullet injuries”, adding that: “Police are still searching for them (and) they must be apprehended.”

He said that two AK-47 rifles, six magazines and 34 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

The Abia CP attributed the successes recorded so far by the police in Abia to Governor Otti’s sustained support to security agencies, assuring him that there would be no let up in the onslaught against criminal elements.