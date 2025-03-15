Tinubu Determined to Turn Nigeria into Africa’s Creative Hub, Says Musawa

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa said President Bola Tinubu is determined to build the capacity of Nigerian youths through job creation by turning Nigeria into a creative and cultural hub of Africa.

Musawa asserted this in Abuja at a Ramadan fast breaking Iftar, assuring that the youths will begin to see the results in the next couple of months in the form of different programmes.

She noted that the President was also keen in ensuring the existence of a ministry that will add a lot of value and worth to Nigerians.

“He is so interested in building something different, special, innovative, dynamic for future generations. It’s not about this government or the next government.

“He wants us to build something very strong, fortified, to give the growing population, especially the younger demographic, a hope for the future,” Musawa said.

According to the minister, the government has in the last couple of months put up that strong institutional framework that can allow it to tap into the big, bigger potential in the industry.

The minister assured that the economic expansion will be distilled to the different sectors that will empower the nation.

She described culture as a constituent of the nation’s history, its ideals, values and traditions, that should also be tapped into and turned into an asset.

On the fasting season, Musawa highlighted the significance of unity among Nigerians, particularly during the sacred periods of Ramadan and Lent.

The minister, whose message resonated hope and optimism, particularly for the creative industry, stressed that both Muslims and Christians were observing periods of spirituality, fostering a sense of unity and togetherness.

She described her ministry as the “happy place of Nigeria,” while also acknowledging its importance for future generations.

“We’re celebrating Ramadan, our Christian brothers and sisters are also fasting and celebrating Lent. So, you know, it is a time of unity for me. You know, it just shows the importance of unity.

“We all belong to one realm. We all belong to Almighty. We all worship the same Almighty. It is really about unity”.