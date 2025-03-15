Peter Obi: Healthcare, Education Critical Sectors to National Dev’t

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has described health and education sectors as most critical to national development.

Obi said this when he visited Colleges of Nursing in Ahiara, Imo State and Ihiala in Anambra State to make donations of N20 million.

Obi underscored the significance of his donation, stressing that healthcare and education are critical to national development and the well-being of citizens.

Commending the Catholic Diocese of Ahiara for embarking on the college of nursing project, he described it as a vital contribution to securing a better future for Nigeria.

Obi said, “Government must prioritise quality education, including the prompt payment of teachers’ salaries. There is the need for free and accessible education at the primary and secondary levels, both in public and private schools.

“We continue to support the colleges of nursing to ensure they become centres of excellence in training healthcare professionals who will contribute to national development.

“My Lord (Most Rev. Simeon Nwobi), what you are doing is a great service to our country. This donation is not a favour to you, but a recognition of your efforts in nation-building. I will always support this project because it is about securing a better future for our country.”

At the Holy Rosary College of Nursing, he handed over a cheque of N10 million to the Bishop of Ahiara Diocese, Most Rev.Simeon Nwobi, at the construction site of the college.

Also at Our Lady of Lourdes, Ihiala, he presented the donation to the Students’ Union Government (SUG) President, Miss Anigbo Chisom Mary, in the presence of hundreds of excited students.