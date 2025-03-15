Nigeria’s Engineering Council Appoints New Registrar

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has announced the appointment of Prof. Austine Uche as its new registrar.

His appointment, a statement in Abuja by the council’s Head of Corporate Advancement and Public Relations, Ojonugwa Haruna, said takes effect this March, 2025 and was approved by the organisation at its 183rd Ordinary Council Meeting held on January 15, 2025.

Uche takes over from Prof. Adisa Bello, whose tenure has come to a successful conclusion, the statement added.

Until his appointment as registrar of COREN, Uche, a distinguished engineer and academic, served as a professor of civil/structural engineering at Bayero University, Kano.

With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Uche, it said, has made significant contributions to engineering education, research, and administration in Nigeria.

Born on August 1, 165, in Amuda-Isuochi, Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, the new registrar’s academic journey began at Development Primary School, Owerri, and continued through Isuochi Secondary School and Emmanuel College, Owerri.

His higher education achievements, COREN said, include: HND Distinction in Agricultural Engineering from the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede (1988), where he was a valedictorian, B.Eng. in Civil Engineering from Bayero University, Kano (1994), graduating as the best student; M.Sc. in Civil Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2000) and a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2008).

His vast experience in engineering spans academia, research, and professional practice, the engineering regulatory body stated

“Since joining Bayero University in 2001, he has played a pivotal role in training and mentoring over 1,000 undergraduate and 300 postgraduate students, significantly shaping the future of engineering in Nigeria. His scholarly contributions include over 90 publications in reputable journals and conferences.

“He is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (FNICE), a COREN-registered engineer, a member of the American Concrete Institute (ACI), and a member of the Materials Society of Nigeria, among other associations.

“Prof. Uche has served the profession in various capacities, including as Chairman of NSE Kano and Kabuga Branches. He has also been an active contributor to COREN Council committees since 2014.

“Beyond his professional accomplishments, Prof. Uche is deeply committed to his faith and community, serving as a Diocesan Technical Adviser and Lay President of Methodist Church Nigeria, Kano Diocese. He is a Worthy Knight of John Wesley (KJW).

“Prof. Uche is happily married to Lady Ngozi Uche, and they are blessed with four children,” the statement stressed.

Following the appointment of Uche as registrar of COREN, the leadership of COREN said it has organised an orientation workshop of the incoming and outgoing registrars, members of COREN management and regional officers, to ensure a seamless transition of power and familiarise the new registrar with the vision and roadmap of the council.

“COREN is confident that Engr. Prof. Okorie Austine Uche, FNSE, FNICE will bring his wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership to the role of registrar. His appointment reaffirms COREN’s commitment to excellence in engineering regulation and professional development in Nigeria,” the body concluded.