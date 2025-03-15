Nigerian Breweries Champions Reforestation, Sustainability at Olokemeji Forest Reserve

Nigerian Breweries Plc in collaboration with the Ogun State Government, through the Ministry of Forestry, the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and local community stakeholders, has taken significant steps toward reforestation and sustainability in the Olokemeji Forest Reserve.

The initiative contributes to Nigerian Breweries’ ambition to replenish watersheds in priority water-stressed areas by enhancing water retention in the local ecosystem, restoring biodiversity and protecting native tree species. In addition, the project provides alternative economic opportunities for local communities while also contributing to carbon sequestration, strengthening climate resilience and promoting long-term environmental sustainability.

The project, which began in March 2021 and is now well underway, has already resulted in the restoration of 292 hectares of land, with 283,904 trees planted across more than 70 indigenous species, including the African Breadfruit (Ukwa) and Araba.

The native species were carefully selected to ensure long-term ecological balance rather than relying on exotic commercial trees that fail to support the local ecosystem.

Speaking at the project site, Corporate Affairs Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, emphasized the importance of sustained engagement in preserving the reserve.

“While logging licenses exist, due diligence must be ensured to protect conservation efforts. Nigerian Breweries is committed to working with government authorities to create a sustainable balance between economic activity and environmental preservation,” Morgan said.

In addition to tree planting, she stated that the initiative places a strong emphasis on community empowerment as over 100 community members have been trained in sustainable farming, beekeeping, and conservation techniques, thereby helping to reduce dependence on deforestation-driven economic activities.

“More than 50 families have benefited from the beekeeping programme alone, creating alternative income sources and promoting environmental stewardship”, she added.

She stated further that the project has focused on introducing indigenous trees that support biodiversity.

According to her, unlike fast-growing exotic species like Teak and Gmelina, which are often used in reforestation efforts, Nigerian Breweries is planting species that provide multiple benefits, including edible fruits, medicinal properties, and stronger climate resilience.

“The next phase of the project will focus on expanding reforestation to cover the full 618 hectares, with a continued focus on community engagement and local sustainability efforts, as well as securing further public-private partnerships to reinforce long-term sustainability,” she added.

A beneficiary of the project who is identified as Taiwo, a former casual worker who is now a regular worker on the project stated that through Nigerian Breweries’ support, he has been able to train himself through school.

Taiwo who now studies Forestry at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State (FUNAAB) stated that his journey highlights how the initiative has helped to transform lives.

The Olokemeji Forest Restoration Project represents a landmark commitment to environmental sustainability, demonstrating that corporate responsibility, local engagement, and conservation-focused policies can drive real change. As the initiative progresses, Nigerian Breweries invites further collaboration from stakeholders who share the vision of preserving Nigeria’s forests for future generations.