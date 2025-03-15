MyLagosApp Launched to Boost Entertainment, Hospitality, Services

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The art, cultural and entertainment ecosystem of Lagos has been given a boost with the launch of MyLagosApp, a digital platform designed to simplify city navigation and enrich urban experience. It was launched by MTN in collaboration with the Lagos State government. MyLagosApp aims at enhancing productivity, connectivity and transforming the lifestyle of every resident.

Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Mr. Karl Toriola described the app at the launch in Lagos, as a one-stop centre for information, services, entertainment and hospitality.

He added that it would also provide other essential needs of residents and visitors to the state.

“The app will provide a wide range of services including making reservations at restaurants, accommodation, library, transportation, water transportation, e-governance and other essential services.

“With the launch of the MyLagos App, Lagos State is poised to remain at the forefront of digital transformation, not just in Nigeria but across Africa,” he said.

The launch of the platform according to the governor of the State Babajide Sanwo-Olu, remained a beacon of innovation and excellence.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu said the app was a comprehensive digital solution that provides seamless access to essential city services, including real-time traffic updates, personalised navigation, emergency services, utility payment services, business listings, and tourism information.

Guests at the launch include Nollywood luminary, Joke Silva; Lagos State Commissioner of Tourism, Mrs. Toke Benson; Commissioner of Environment, Lagos State Mr. Tokunbo Wahab; Creative Director, Wool Studios, Adetutu Laditan, and host of other personalities from across sectors.