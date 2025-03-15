Momoh: We’ve Abolished Abandoned Project Syndrome in NDDC

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Minister of Regional Development, Hon. Abubakar Momoh, has said that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) would no longer witness abandonment of projects as was done in the past.

He stated this Thursday during the inauguration of the reconstructed 23.7 kilometre Ndoro-Ntalakwu Road and the adjoining road networks traversing Ikwuano and Umuahia South Local Governments of Abia State.

“We want to establish a culture of delivery in NDDC so that whosoever takes over the commission will be serious with delivery,” he said.

The minister commended the present management NDDC for its efforts in completing abandoned projects, adding that henceforth, “nobody will get contract from NDDC and reduce it to what it used to be.”

He said that the completion of the Ndoro-Ntalakwu Road, awarded 16 years ago, would now spur socio-economic activities in the benefitting communities.

Momoh made it clear that the era of abandoned projects was gone for good, warning NDDC contractors to brace up as going forward, no contractor would be allowed to abandon awarded projects.

He recommended the project delivery system of the NDDC to the newly established South East Development Commission (SEDC) and other development commissions.

The Regional Development Minister promised that the Niger Delta area would experience more developments, urging the inhabitants to reciprocate by supporting the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While acknowledging the achievements of Abia Governor, Alex Otti whom he lauded for “complementing the efforts of the federal government” in driving development, Momoh urged other governors in the Niger Delta region to emulate their Abia State counterpart.

In his remarks, the Senate Committee Chairman on NDDC, Senator Asoquo Ekpeyong, noted that the interventionist agency was making commendable efforts to reverse the era of dilapidated roads in the Niger Delta region, citing the reconstructed roads.

Nonetheless, he stated that attainment of sustainable development in the NDDC area “extends beyond infrastructure”.

According to the Cross River South Senator, development of the Niger Delta region “requires holistic approach encompassing mass housing, accessible healthcare, quality education, and employment opportunities particularly for our vibrant young population”.

Ekpeyong pledged that the Senate would continue to provide necessary legislative oversight and support to ensure that the NDDC “delivers on its statutory responsibilities.”

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, said the under his watch the commission would always initiate projects “based on needs assessment”.

To make this possible, he stated that the NDDC has made it a point of duty to engage with stakeholders in order “to identify their areas of priority” while doing its best not to duplicate projects but complement state governments.

Ogbuku thanked President Tinubu for providing the needed support to enable the Commission carry out mandate of improving lives of people in the Niger Delta region.

He assured Abia people that having completed some projects in Abia South, NDDC would shift focus to another senatorial district in order to spread developmental projects and give everybody a sense of belonging.

Governor Otti, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Rev. Caleb Ajagba, expressed his gratitude to the NDDC for the completed road projects which would boost agriculture and improve socio-economic activities in the rural communities.

He noted that his administration was committed to bridging Abia’s infrastructural deficit and improve the lives of the people, adding that his administration would always partner NDDC in providing democracy dividends to the people.

“We will continue to prioritise infrastructure, education and health to fast-track development. We will partner NDDC to drive people-oriented projects,” Otti said.

In their separate remarks both Senator Austin Akobundu, who represents Abia Central and Hon. Obi Aguocha that represents Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South federal constituency commended NDDC for completing the very strategic roads in their constituency.

However, the federal lawmakers appealed to the commission to intervene in rehabilitating the deplorable Ariam/Usaka Ring Road which was already captured in the 2025 budget.

Earlier in his address, the NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Hon. Victor Antai, stated that the completed road projects were among the critical infrastructure needed to accelerate development in the area.

He noted that the Ndoro-Ntalakwu Road was awarded in 2009 but was among the abandoned projects, adding that while 18.7 kilometres stretch of the road was within Ikwuano LGA, the remaining 5.3 km was done in Umuahia South LGA.

Antani said that the solar streetlights mounted on the roads would help improve security and social activities in the area.

The inauguration of the road project was graced by many dignitaries including Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe, Victor Umeh, Patrick Ndubueze, Anthony Ani and other members of the Senate Committee on NDDC.