KDSG Distributes 7,000 Motorcycles Loans To Workers

John Shiklam in Kaduna





The Kaduna State Government has flagged off the distribution of 7,000 motorcycle loans to civil servants in the state.



Four hundred of the motorcycles are electrically powered.



Speaking at the flagging off of the distribution of the motorcycles yesterday in Kaduna, Governor Uba Sani, said the initiative is to alleviate the suffering of workers.



Represented by Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, his deputy, Sani said transportation costs can be a significant burden for civil servants.



He promised that his administration shall continue to create better conditions for citizens.



‘’It is our hope that these motorcycles will help alleviate that burden, allowing you to come to work early and focus on the tasks at hand,’’ the governor said.



He called on the civil servants to ensure prompt payment of the loan for continuous purchase of motorcycles for all civil servants in the state.



He said charging points will be established in strategic locations across the three senatorial zones for the charging of the electric bikes.



Sani noted that, ‘’the civil service is the engine of government. Civil servants play a critical role in shaping governance and facilitating the efficient delivery of essential services.



‘’Our administration recognizes that massive rural and urban transformations, as well as economic revitalization, are only possible if driven by dedicated, skilled, and well-motivated workforce.



‘’This is why we have intensified improvement of the working conditions of civil servants across Kaduna State. We are also implementing structural improvements in the environments where civil servants operate.”



The governor commended civil servants for their contributions to the achievements so far recorded by his administration.



“Your hard work, dedication, and commitment to the development of our state have not gone unnoticed.



‘’ It is your tireless efforts that have inspired our administration to provide these motorcycles as a token of appreciation for your service,’’ the governor said.



He explained that the loan scheme is a collaboration between the state government, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Optimus Bank and Paynacle Digital Services Limited, which will provide charging stations.



Also speaking at the occasion, Ayuba Magaji, Kaduna State Chairman of NLC commended the governor for guaranteeing the financial cover necessary to make the initiative a reality.



‘’By ensuring that these motorcycles are accessible to qualified civil servants as salary-deductible loans, Your Excellency has once again demonstrated a deep commitment to the welfare of workers,’’ he said.