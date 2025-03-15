As Omoni Oboli’s ‘Love in Every Word’ Breaks Record, Rises over Setbacks 

Tosin Clegg and Ferdinand Ekechukwu

ne of the most talked about movies this week is Omoni Oboli’s ‘Love in Every Word” which was released on her YouTube page about a week ago.

Within three days of its official release, the video had garnered more than 5,800,000 plus views and created a social media frenzy.

Many poured out their appreciation for the quality of the production and how it gave a theatrical feel to its viewers but a few others still had some comments to make out of it.

Leading cast, Uzor Arukwe and Bambam Olawunmi-Adenibuyan gave this production a touch of pure romance, comedy and drama.

Bambam playing the role of Chioma; an extremely committed woman to her career, but always seems to fall in the hands of not so good men who simply play on her emotions and money.

Chioma has proven time after time how her performance at work has brought in so many wins for the company, but at the center of her career is a female boss who is just overbearing and annoyingly exhausting.

While on a trip to the East for a wedding, she met Chief Obiora, played by Uzor Arukwe. He came at a time she was just rolling out of a bitter break up but the next steps he took to patiently win her heart knew no bounds. Many may picture it as not a typical Igbo man’s play out but this drama gave a different light to who an Odogwu truly is.

Chief Obiora’s character was just everything expected and Uzor played it out so well giving it the theatrical balance it needed to convey and portray the image of the character.

But when Chioma couldn’t balance out to love him as he wanted, she started drifting away making excuses but eventually that only leads to her loving him more in such a helpless manner. Frankly, this was simply attributed to how she had loved all her life as she was always the woman showing the care, affections, financial support and much more but now seeing a man come through with all of that with every breath of truth, genuine intentions and perseverance was unsettling. But at the end of the almost two hours production, their love found a resting spot and blossomed onwards.

Now, despite the movie’s success, gaining widespread recognition and praise—especially for Bambam’s character and Uzor’s, who was famously referred to as “Odogwu Panranran” it also faced significant backlash.

The backlash escalated when some individuals attempted to report the film on YouTube, leading to its temporary removal. However, it was swiftly reinstated, reaffirming its impact and popularity.

This got a lot of people excited as many took turns posting videos expressing themselves. Omoni Oboli on the other hand in a post on her Instagram spoke about this incident stating, “Hey besties, thank you for the love and concern. We deeply appreciate you all for your calls, messages, posts, tweets, comments everything! I’m sorry I couldn’t respond at the time. There was a little misunderstanding with our movie Love in Every Word.

“It’s been sorted out now and we are back stronger than ever! So let’s make up for the time lost besties. Time to make sure the whole world watches LOVE IN EVERY WORD on Omoni Oboli Tv on YouTube. God will forever be glorified.”

As of the fifth day, the film had garnered about 8.9 million views and was growing stronger to 10 million. In the middle of all these, fans have come together to throw their weight of support for Omoni Oboli, BamBam and Uzor whose combined artistic and production skills have resulted into a masterpiece the whole nation is talking about. Bam Bam really gave her role an applauding performance because if you talk about interpretation of character, expression of emotions, use of words and overall general acting it can all be certified solid.

Moving ahead this entire production is a solid 10 and comes to show that quality precedes quantity because with just about two major characters throughout the movie the film hit the consciousness of thousands swiftly and with precision. Omoni Oboli deserves all her accolades and more but prior to the emergence of the backlash she had expressed her joy about the pace at which the movie got acceptance.

She notes, “I’m overwhelmed with the love and God’s grace. Lord I am so unworthy yet you chose to bless me so. ‘Love in Every Word’ has surpassed my expectations and I’m so grateful to you all. Love is all I have to give and what I always preach. Thank you for loving me. I love you all so much and I pray for you today that God will bless you beyond your wildest expectations. Amen.”

Produced by Omoni Oboli, the movie was written by Mfon-Abasi Micheal Inyang. Like many forward-thinking Nollywood producers, Omoni had embraced Youtube platform for film distribution, reaching viewers beyond traditional cinema halls.

The movie has received positive reviews, with many praising the chemistry between the lead actors.

Barely a couple of months back, Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli made headlines over copyright infringement another movie. The film ‘A Different Type of Love’ was discovered to bear some semblance with another movie on YouTube titled ‘Hope Given’.

Shortly after it was pointed out, Omoni took to her Instagram page to address the situation. She explained in an online post then that ‘A Different Type of Love’ had been taken down from YouTube after getting feedback about its striking resemblance with another movie.