Akpoti-Uduaghan: Women Group Storms UN, Demands Proof of Sexual Harassment, Fair Hearing

Adedayo Akinwale, Alex Enumah in Abuja and Segun James in Lagos

A group of protesters under the aegis of Women For Change Vanguard yesterday stormed the United Nations office in Abuja where they demanded fair hearing and evidence that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was sexually harassed by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Also yesterday, a human rights activists, Deji Adeyanju, warned against the planned shutdown of the National Assembly complex, over the current face-off between Kogi State Senator, Akpoti-Uduaghan and the leadership of the Senate under Akpabio.

Adding its voice to the raging controversy, the FixPolitics, a socio-political group, has urged the Senate to rethink the suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, saying the action is gender insensitive.

The Leader of Women For Change Vanguard, Irene Imor recalled that over the past few weeks, Akpabio had faced significant reputational damage due to unsubstantiated allegations of sexual harassment made by his colleague.

She was of the opinion that the issue of accountability in discussions surrounding sexual harassment cannot be overstated.

Imor stated: “As we stand at a critical juncture in our fight against sexual misconduct, the allegations made by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senator Akpabio raise serious concerns that necessitate thorough scrutiny.

“It is important to remember that in any allegation of misconduct, the burden of proof lies with the accuser.

“If Senator Natasha claims to have been a victim of sexual harassment, we urge her to come forth with credible evidence to support her accusations. The gravity of such claims demands accountability.

“We are particularly troubled by the growing trend of misusing the #BelieveAll Women mantra, which can inadvertently shield unfounded accusations against men.”

Imor noted that this was not the first time Natasha has made serious allegations against a prominent figure.

She stressed that such actions risk becoming a weapon she wields against men in power, undermining the core principles of our fight against sexual violence.

Imor added, “As mothers and members of the Women for Change Vanguard, we are acutely aware of the implications of false accusations. Such claims not only harm the accused but also diminish the experiences of genuine survivors.

“We call on Senator Natasha to provide concrete evidence of her claims against Senator Godswill Akpabio. Should credible evidence be presented, we will stand firm in our commitment to ensuring that justice is served.”

Iramo said their peaceful protest was not merely about demanding justice, it was also about holding both parties accountable.

According to her, Akpabio must have the opportunity to clear his name, while Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan must evidence that she was sexually abused.

Meanwhile, reacting to how the issue is fast degenerating across North and South divide, Adeyanju advised Nigerians not to be involved in the personal affairs of the senators, explaining that the battle is not for the well-being of the average citizens.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, the rights activist and legal practitioner, urged Nigerians to rather protest against most of the anti-people policies of the current administration.

Adeyanju described the ongoing crisis at the Senate as diversionary from the serious issue of the Tax Reform Bills which is currently before the federal legislators.

“I believe that the matter has been over flogged at the public space, parties should go to court and resolve the matter so, we can focus more on sensitive issues like the tax reform bills that has been passed in the House of Representatives and awaiting a final passage at the Senate floor,” he said.

The activist warned that if the bill is not stopped from being passed into law, it would have adverse effects on Nigerians especially the less-privileged in country.

Speaking further on why the public should not buy into the fight between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio, the lawyer, pointed out that none of the two senators have condemned the subsidy removal on petroleum products and the increments of tariff in electricity and telecom amongst others.

“Since the beginning of President Tinubu-led administration, Akpabio and Natasha have not raised any concern over the anti-people policies ranging from fuel subsidy removal, Over 300 per cent increase in electricity tariff, recent increase in Telecom tariff and all the IMF/World Bank loans among others.

“We should not be carried away to think that these people are fighting in the interest of ordinary Nigerians. You can see for yourself that even the suspension of Senator Natasha was in a unanimous decision of the Senate itself as in the previous cases of Ndume, Ningi and now Natasha.

“I feel more attention be drawn to the plight of ordinary Nigerians who are not happy to pay an exorbitant amount on electricity tariff which is almost competing with house rent in recent time and other irregularities that needs to be thoroughly checked for national development,” he said.

While castigating opposition political parties for abandoning their role and pursing their personal interests, Adeyanju pointed out that, “even Oshiomhole opposes anti-people policies more than the opposition.”

He called on Nigeria to ensure that the Tax Reform Bill is not passed into law because it would further crumble whatever is left of the battered economy.

Adeyanju argued that instead of increasing tax, the administration should be considering rebates and tax breaks to improve the economy.

FixPolitics described Akpoti-Uduaghan suspension as a threat to democracy, gender inclusion, and the rule of law.

In a statement by its Executive Director, Mr. Anthony Ubani, the group said that by imposing the suspension under the pretext of rule violations, the Senate had not only silenced Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan but also disenfranchised the people of Kogi Central senatorial zone and also depriving them of their constitutional right to representation.

“This action blatantly disregards judicial precedents, including Senator Ali Ndume v. Senate of Nigeria (2018) and Senator Dino Melaye v. Senate of Nigeria (2016), which affirm that lawmakers cannot be suspended in ways that strip their constituents of representation.”

Ubani said that “the Senate’s repeated defiance of these rulings raises serious concerns about its commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and the integrity of Nigeria’s legislative processes.

“Beyond undermining democratic principles, this punitive measure also calls into question the institution’s willingness to address misconduct within its ranks.”

According to the FixPolitics, the suspension highlights the systemic barriers and entrenched misogyny that Nigerian women face in politics and society at large.

“Female representation in the Senate has plummeted by nearly 50 per cent – from seven women in the 9th Assembly to just four in the 10th Assembly. This decision sets a dangerous precedent that could further discourage women from political participation and silence victims of harassment.

“As a signatory to CEDAW, the Maputo Protocol, and SDG 5, Nigeria has an obligation to foster gender inclusion in governance,” it said.

It also stated, “Actions like these reinforce exclusion, rather than progress. Moreover, public officials must always remember that they hold office in trust for the people and have a duty to model behaviour that promotes civility, decorum, and respect for all Nigerians, regardless of gender.

“Their actions should inspire confidence in the nation’s institutions and reflect the highest ethical standards. “In today’s interconnected world, where events unfold in real-time through the Internet of Things (IoT), the conduct of public officials is scrutinised globally.”

The group said the “unconstitutional” suspension of a duly elected legislator denied constituents their fundamental right to representation in the National Assembly. “In this case, an entire senatorial district in Kogi State is being disenfranchised – an outcome that contradicts both the spirit and letter of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“The Senate, as Nigeria’s highest lawmaking body, must uphold the rule of law rather than continuously flout court rulings that protect the rights of elected representatives and their constituents,” read the statement. It stated, “We stand in solidarity with Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and commend her courage in speaking out on this matter.

“The Senate’s response sets a troubling precedent that may discourage other victims from speaking out for fear of retaliation or dismissal.

“The FixPolitics unequivocally condemns the Senate’s actions and demands the immediate reinstatement of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“We call on the Senate to uphold justice, transparency, and accountability by ensuring that allegations of this nature are investigated thoroughly and impartially – free from internal biases and procedural technicalities.”

It urged civil society organisations, human rights advocates, and the Nigerian public to join it in demanding a legislative environment where all members could perform their duties without fear of harassment or unjust reprisal.

“The integrity of our democracy depends on institutions that serve all Nigerians without bias or discrimination. The FixPolitics is a research-driven, citizen-led initiative committed to addressing the deeprooted challenges of poor governance by recognising the central role of politics in building effective states and shaping Africa’s development, beginning with Nigeria,” the statement noted. It added, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to advocating an inclusive, transparent, and accountable political system. “We will continue to monitor this situation closely and support all efforts that promote justice, equity, and the protection of democratic values in Nigeria.”