Abductors of Katsina Qur’anic Competition Winner Demand N30m

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Abductors of the national Qur’anic recitation competition winner, Rabiu Abdussalam-Faskari, his father and brother have demanded N30 million ransom.

Abdussalam-Faskari, a final year medical student from Katsina State, was recently kidnapped on his way to Faskari after receiving an award by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda at the Government House.

But a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr. Bala Salisu Zango, said Abdussalam-Faskari’s abductors had demanded N30 million before his release.

The statement dismissed the rumour making the rounds that the winner of the national Qur’anic recitation competition, his father and brother have been killed by their abductors.

It added: “We wish to state that the Qur’anic recitation competition winner, Rabiu Abdussalam Faskari, his father and brother were really abducted by bandits.

“But information reaching the government indicates that they are still alive and healthy in the custody of their abductors. As at today, Friday 14th March, 2025, their abductors are demanding the ransom of thirty million naira (N30m) from their family.”

The statement quoted Governor Radda as saying: “My heart is with the victims, their family, relatives and friends, and we pray they safely regain freedom.

“The government will take concrete actions to rescue and ensure safe return of all the abducted victims, as rescue efforts are being put in place.

“The governor then urged security agents in the state to put all hands on deck to ensure the safe rescue of the victims.”