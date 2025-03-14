PRIORITISING HUMAN SECURITY 

ABIODUN OLUWADARE urges government to prioritise economic empowerment through strategic investments in agriculture, technology, and manufacturing

Security in Nigeria has long been perceived through a narrow, state-centric lens, focusing predominantly on military and law enforcement responses to threats. However, the persistent challenges facing the country—ranging from terrorism and banditry to economic hardship, environmental crises, and political instability—highlight the need for a broader, human-centered approach. Human security, which prioritizes the well-being and dignity of individuals, is essential for national stability and development.

While the government has made commendable progress in certain areas, such as the decimation of Boko Haram strongholds, improvements in digital security frameworks, and initiatives to boost agricultural productivity, significant gaps remain. Rising inflation, food insecurity, youth unemployment, and environmental degradation continue to threaten millions of Nigerians. Without a comprehensive human security framework, these challenges will persist, undermining national peace and development.

The #EndSARS protests of 2020 underscored the deep-seated frustration among Nigerian youths over issues of police brutality, unemployment, and poor governance. The demonstrations, which started as a call for police reform, quickly evolved into a broader movement demanding accountability, justice, and better living conditions. This event, alongside ongoing criticisms of government policies, reflects the urgent need for a holistic approach to human security that addresses economic, social, and political grievances.

Human security extends beyond military interventions; it encompasses economic stability, environmental sustainability, social cohesion, and good governance. Human security in Nigeria faces a multitude of threats, including insecurity stemming from terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and ethnic and communal violence, while also being impacted by poverty, inequality, and corruption, all of which undermine people’s safety and well-being. The security of many Nigerians is endangered by poverty, unemployment, hunger, health hazards, ecological degradation and discrimination. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s unemployment rate was 33.3% as of 2021, contributing to widespread poverty and crime. Similarly, food insecurity remains a pressing issue, with the Global Hunger Index ranking Nigeria 103rd out of 116 countries in 2022. Environmental challenges, such as desertification and flooding, have displaced thousands, exacerbating communal conflicts over scarce resources.

The government has taken some positive steps, such as increasing investment in security infrastructure, expanding social intervention programs, and launching initiatives to address climate change. However, more needs to be done to bridge the gap between policy and implementation.

To achieve true security, Nigeria must transition from a state-centric model to a human-centric one. The following strategic interventions can help address the root causes of insecurity:

Strengthening Healthcare for Human Security

A strong healthcare system is fundamental to human security because it directly impacts life expectancy, productivity, and overall quality of life. Nigeria faces significant healthcare challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, limited access to essential medicines, and a shortage of medical professionals. These challenges leave millions vulnerable to preventable diseases and health crises, contributing to poverty and social instability.

By improving healthcare facilities, expanding primary healthcare coverage, and investing in medical personnel training, the government can enhance human security by ensuring that individuals have access to timely and affordable healthcare. The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done to ensure widespread health coverage, especially for low-income populations.

Furthermore, maternal and child health is a crucial aspect of human security. Nigeria has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, with approximately 512 deaths per 100,000 live births. Addressing this through improved prenatal care, better-equipped hospitals, and skilled birth attendants would significantly reduce mortality rates and improve overall public health.

Economic and Social Stability through Health Security

Healthcare and pandemic preparedness directly influence Nigeria’s economic and social stability. A healthier population is a more productive workforce, driving economic growth and reducing the financial burden of disease-related expenses. Poor health outcomes can lead to increased poverty, as families struggle with medical costs and loss of income due to illness.

Moreover, health insecurity can exacerbate social tensions and insecurity. The Ebola outbreak in West Africa and the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated how health crises can strain government resources, disrupt economies, and lead to civil unrest. A well-prepared healthcare system ensures that crises do not spiral into broader socio-political instability.

A robust healthcare system is crucial for national security. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed weaknesses in Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure. Increased investment in primary healthcare, disease surveillance, and emergency response mechanisms will help protect citizens from health-related security threats. While the government’s response to COVID-19, including lockdown measures and vaccination drives, was commendable, Nigeria still suffers from inadequate healthcare facilities and high infant mortality rates.

Political Stability as a Catalyst for Human Security

Political stability creates an environment where economic growth, social development, and national cohesion can thrive. When a country experiences frequent political crises—such as electoral violence, leadership disputes, or unconstitutional power transitions—development suffers, and citizens face heightened insecurity.

In Nigeria, periods of political instability, including military coups and contested elections, have historically undermined national progress. However, the peaceful transition of power in 2015, when an opposition party defeated an incumbent for the first time in Nigeria’s history, signaled a maturing democracy. Despite challenges in the 2023 elections, continued commitment to democratic processes can help strengthen national stability.

Political stability also encourages foreign investment, job creation, and infrastructural development. Investors are more likely to commit resources to countries where policies are predictable, governance is transparent, and political violence is minimized. A stable Nigeria attracts investment in critical sectors such as agriculture, technology, and energy, which directly contribute to human security by providing employment and improving living standards.

Good governance—characterized by accountability, transparency, rule of law, and inclusiveness—ensures that government policies effectively address citizens’ needs. Corruption, inefficiency, and lack of accountability have long hindered Nigeria’s ability to provide essential services, exacerbating human security challenges.

Strengthening Social Cohesion and National Unity

Ethnic and religious divisions continue to fuel conflicts in Nigeria. Policies that promote national unity, civic education, and equitable resource distribution will reduce tensions. Community-driven peace initiatives and interfaith dialogue should be encouraged to foster a sense of belonging among all Nigerians. The clashes in Plateau, Benue, and Southern Kaduna highlight the urgent need for proactive conflict resolution mechanisms.

Ensuring human security in Nigeria requires a holistic and sustained approach that goes beyond military responses to insecurity. While the government has made commendable strides in counterterrorism, digital security, and social intervention programs, persistent challenges such as unemployment, poverty, weak healthcare infrastructure, and political instability continue to undermine national stability.

To build a more secure Nigeria, the government must prioritize economic empowerment through strategic investments in agriculture, technology, and manufacturing. Strengthening healthcare systems, ensuring pandemic preparedness, and expanding social safety nets will protect vulnerable populations from economic and health-related shocks. Additionally, fostering political stability, good governance, and national cohesion will create an environment conducive to sustainable development and social harmony.

The #EndSARS protests and other public discontent over governance failures highlight the urgency for a people-centered security strategy. Addressing citizens’ legitimate grievances through inclusive governance, equitable resource distribution, and transparent policymaking will rebuild trust in government institutions and promote long-term stability.

Ultimately, human security is the foundation of national progress. A secure population is a productive population—one that can drive economic growth, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to nation-building. By shifting focus from a reactive security model to a proactive, human-centered approach, Nigeria can achieve lasting peace, prosperity, and development for all its citizens.

Professor Oluwadare is of the

Department of Political Science,

Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna