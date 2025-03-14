Oyo Govt Assures of Quality Job on Iseyin-Saki Road Rehabilitation

The Oyo State Government has assured of quality delivery on the ongoing limited rehabilitation of 83.82-km Iseyin-Okaka-Saki Road.

The government gave this indication Thursday, noting the project is being properly supervised by resident engineers from the Oyo State Ministry of Public Works and Transport.

It added the Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Prof. DahudShangodoyin, and a team of engineers had been monitoring the project by paying visits to the site, adding that the team even visited the site on February 20, 2025.

A resident of the state had in a social media post alleged that the project is marred by poor workmanship, a claim which the state government described as unfounded, noting that the project would be delivered to specifications.

A statement signed by Prof. Shangodoyin indicated the governor approved a palliative work on the road in the form of limited rehabilitation, involving clearing, turn outs, scarification, and removal of unsuitable materials.

Other scope of the work includes provision of reinforced concrete retaining wall, supply of sub-base and base course materials and laying of 40mm asphaltic wearing course at the critical locations only.

The statement read in part: “The Iseyin-Saki Road (83.82km) is a federal road and several rehabilitations had been executed by FERMA but the road became deplorable and nearly impassable.

“The Oyo State Government under the leadership of Engr. Seyi Makinde, in its determination to provide comfort for the citizens of the state plying the road without minding the fact that the road in question is a trunk A Road, took the initiative to rehabilitate the road and bring comfort to the road users.

“The governor approved that palliative work should be carried out on the road. This is in the form of limited rehabilitation which involves: clearing, turn outs, scarification, removal of unsuitable materials, provision of reinforced concrete retaining wall, supply of sub-base and base course materials and laying of 40mm asphaltic wearing course at the critical locations only.

“The project was awarded to a reputable contractor who had handled and is still handling several projects in the state. At the moment, the cost of this palliative work is being borne by the state government.

“So far, the progress recorded on the project includes the completion of asphaltic regulation of the surface from Iseyin-Ipapo, the completion of the asphaltic resurfacing between Ipapo and Alaga Road, the completion of the laying of stone base and asphalting between Okaka and Alaga and the ongoing laying of stone base and asphaltic resurfacing between Alaga and Baasi.

“The outstanding works are the laying of stone base and asphaltic resurfacing between Baasi and Saki.”