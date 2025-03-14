Mouka Celebrates World Sleep Day 2025 In Partnership with NSP, NAOMT

Mouka, the market leader in Nigeria’s sleep industry, has joined the World Sleep Society, thousands of sleep health professionals and advocates worldwide in raising awareness of the importance of prioritising sleep health.

This year, the company has partnered with the industry’s key opinion leaders, NSP, the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy, and NAOMT, the National Association of Orthopaedic and Manual Therapists, to sensitise Nigerians on the pivotal role of sleep in well-being in line with the 2025 theme, “Make Sleep A Priority.”

According to the World Sleep Society, scientific evidence proves good sleep promotes wellness and resilience, while poor sleep negatively impacts almost all aspects of the body and mind. Sleep is as important as nutrition and exercise, and is a critical pillar of health.

Speaking on the theme and how it relates to the company’s mission, Mouka’s Managing Director, Mr Femi Fapohunda, had this to say; “We have been adding comfort to life since 1959, not only through our top-quality products but also by providing sleep education to our consumers.

“Our quest to safeguard their well-being is at the core of everything we do. This is why we commemorate World Sleep Day annually and invest in CSR programs, marketing campaigns and other initiatives to ensure that Nigerians imbibe the right sleep culture.”

The Presidents of the medical associations NSP and NAOMT, which have both exclusively endorsed Mouka as the brand that provides world-class, ergonomically compliant products, also shared their thoughts on the 2025 theme.

PT National President of the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP), Dr. Felix Odusanya, said that despite its importance, many individuals neglect sleep, prioritising work, social media, and other activities over a good night’s rest.

Neglecting sleep can have severe consequences on overall health and well-being.

It is also worth noting that good quality sleep requires good, comfortable, and conducive sleep surfaces and materials like those made by Mouka. “

Professor Ojoawo Adesola Ojo BMR PT, President of NAOMT and a Professor of Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy and Anthropometry OAU Ile-Ife, gave his submissions on the theme. “Making sleep a priority involves self-discipline.

It can improve productivity and, ultimately, the quality of life. Good sleep is important for better memory and performance, healthy weight management, lowered risk of heart disease, emotional stability and stronger immunity.”

In celebration of this year’s World Sleep Day, Mouka conducted physical sensitisation sessions at selected organisations in partnership with the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP) and the National Association of Manual Therapists (NAOMT).

Educational content was also deployed in print and digital platforms to reach a wider audience.

Shedding more light on the World Sleep Day plans at Mouka, Yemisi Obadina, Senior Brand and Innovation Manager, said, “ As the market leader, we are aware that the onus lies on us to educate our consumers on the importance of quality sleep to the physical and mental wellbeing.

Prioritising quality sleep can help prevent so many illnesses that are plaguing our country today, such as coronary artery disease, cardiovascular mortality, obesity, dementia, risk of stroke and even seizures.

Our current marketing campaigns, “Good sleep better life” and “Sleep well, live well” also drive home the same message. Sleep is one of the 3 key pillars of a healthy life; the other two are good nutrition and exercise”.

Mouka is a proud member of the Dolidol International group and the market leader in the sleep industry in the Middle East and Africa.

The company boasts of an innovative portfolio of products, which include the Royal range of luxury mattresses, which provide a 5-star indulgent sleep experience; the Bio Pillow, made with breakthrough biocrystal technology for stress relief; and the Regal Plus Orthopaedic mattress with a pillow top for added comfort.