LALIGA and EA Sports FC to Launch the fourth VS RACISM campaign

LALIGA, in partnership with EA SPORTS FC, is launching the fourth consecutive edition of its VS RACISM campaign to mark International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on March 21.

Through his artwork ‘Melting Pot of Cultures,’ urban artist SUSO33 showcases how football and urban art are universal languages that transcend borders, break barriers, and foster dialogue and respect among different cultures.

This year marks the fourth edition of the VS RACISM campaign, following on from the previous Unity VS Racism, Together VS Racism and #1voiceVSRACISM campaigns.

In addition to bringing back the anthem that gave voice to last year’s campaign, 2025 sees LALIGA and EA SPORTS FC collaborating with urban artist SUSO33, who merges urban art and football to reflect the diversity and cultural richness they both represent. VS RACISM is another step in ‘Transforming The Game’, the shared vision of both organisations to shape the future of football and to move towards a football capable of creating a positive impact on society.

Executive Director of LALIGA, Jorge de la Vega, said: “Racism has no place in football or our society. At LALIGA, we continue working year after year to eradicate all forms of hatred, promoting values of respect, diversity, and inclusion. Sport should be a reflection of unity and coexistence among cultures.”

To bring this campaign to life with art as a key pillar, Madrid-based artist SUSO33 has adapted his piece ‘Melting Pot of Cultures.’ In a world in which identities evolve through interaction and exchange, football and art share a common language: they transcend borders, recognising creativity, talent and passion. SUSO33’s human-centered art is the backbone of the campaign, conveying an essential message of awareness and education against racism. This sentiment is reflected daily across LALIGA, where players of different races and nationalities from all over the world coexist on the pitch, showcasing how diversity is one of sport’s greatest strengths.

Furthermore, in July 2024, the Community of Madrid announced the inclusion of urban art in its inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage, with SUSO33 among the selected artists receiving official recognition and protection.

A 360-degree campaign will be launched across March, featuring many leading figures from the sports industry and a series of initiatives to reinforce its messaging