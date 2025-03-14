FG Moves to Bridge Connectivity Gap to Foster Economic Growth

•Minister: Airtel’s spam alert service will ensure online safety

Emma Okonji

Minister of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has called on industry stakeholders to align with government to collectively address connectivity gaps and ensure that no one is left behind in the journey towards a fully connected and digitally empowered Nigeria.

Tijani expressed worry at the current connectivity gap in Nigeria, where millions, particularly those in remote and underserved communities, were disconnected from digital opportunities.

He spoke yesterday in Lagos during an industry-focused stakeholder’s engagement forum, organised by the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF).

In a related development, Tijani stated that the launch of Airtel’s spam alert service across its African operations, beginning with Nigeria, will ensure safety of its Nigerian customers when connected to the internet via their mobile phones and other smart devices. The minister said this in Lagos yesterday during the launch of the solution, which is Africa’s first spam alert service designed to protect Airtelcustomers from millions of fraudulent spam messages sent across networks by hackers.

Meanwhile, speaking in Lagos during an industry-focused stakeholder’s engagement forum, organised by USPF, Tijani said despite efforts by government to bridge connectivity gap in the past, the gap still existed, especially among those in unserved and underserved communities.

He stated, “Over the last 25 years, Nigeria has made significant strides in expanding connectivity and strengthening our digital technology infrastructure.

“In recent years, broadband penetration has been growing significantly, bringing millions of more Nigerians online and enabling new opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital inclusion.

“Today, however, there are still millions of Nigerians on the fringes of digital transformation who are yet to have access to reliable connectivity.

“Many communities – particularly rural areas – face significant barriers, including inadequate infrastructure and limited digital literacy. These gaps not only hinder personal and business growth but also limit the full potential of Nigeria’s digital economy.”

Tijani added, “The Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) has been a critical instrument in the federal government’s mission to extend connectivity to these communities.

“By supporting infrastructure expansion, fostering local innovation, and driving inclusive policies, the USPF aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s goal of enabling meaningful and affordable connectivity for all Nigerians.”

According to him, the federal government, through the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, is driving transformative projects aimed at unlocking digital opportunities for millions of Nigerians.

He listed some of the projects to include the 90,000km fibre optic expansion, designed to improve broadband penetration across Nigeria; and Project 774 initiative purposed to ensure that every local government secretariat in Nigeria benefitted from high-speed connectivity.

The others were the Universal Access, a game-changing initiative targeted at connecting over 20 million Nigerians, who had no access to digital services; the National Broadband Alliance of Nigeria (NBAN) aimed at driving universal high quality broadband access; and The 3 Million Technical Talent programme (3MTT), among others.

Speaking on the theme, “Strengthening Partnership for Sustainable Telecommunication Infrastructure in the Unserved and Underserved Communities: Collaborating for Sustainable Growth,” Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, said, “The theme reflects our collective commitment to ensuring equitable access to telecommunications services for all Nigerians, especially those in unserved and underserved communities.

“The engagement is particularly aimed at bringing key industry stakeholders together to provide valuable insights on strategies that can be adopted to enhance USPF interventions and serve as a feedback mechanism to build partnerships for Nigeria’s digital future.”

According to Maida, the evolving telecommunications landscape necessitates innovative and collaborative approaches to ensure long-term viability in delivering connectivity to unserved and underserved populations.

He called for a multi-stakeholder approach that will explore innovative financing models to attract investment in rural telecommunications; leverage emerging technologies and alternative power solutions for sustainable connectivity; and promote policies that incentivize collaborative participation in connectivity projects.

Maida said all solutions must be tailored to address local challenges/needs and aligned with current realities. He expressed confidence that the deliberations from the forum will lead to actionable solutions that will drive progress, foster economic development, and ultimately transform lives through connectivity in the most remote corners of our nation.

At the launch of Airtel’s spam alert service across its African operations, beginning with Nigeria, Tijani said, “Government is facing an urgent demand to diversify the economy and raise the level of productivity across key sectors.

“To this end, we believe and acknowledge the initiative that leads Artificial Intelligence (AI) as not just an early trend, but a significant catalyst for change. AI, as we know, has the potential to revolutionise so many aspects of our lives.

“It can help increase how we do diagnosis, transform education by making it more personal, bringing the government closer, as we learn how to protect our citizens from fraudulent practices. More importantly, AI offers countries like ours a chance to explore traditional development challenges and unlock opportunities for growth.

“I commend Airtel for its continued investment in the Nigerian digital ecosystem and the launch of this AI-powered Spam Alert Service. I personally consider this a significant step towards enhancing online security for millions of Nigerians.”

Tijani stated that the initiative aligned with government’s commitment to ensure universal and meaningful connectivity while safeguarding digital spaces against fraud and cyberattacks.

He stated, “By deploying AI-driven innovations that protect users and builds trust, Airtel is contributing to a safer, more prosperous digital economy, one where Nigerians can fully participate with confidence and security.”

In his remarks, Maida said NCC had always placed consumer protection at the heart of its regulatory mandate, adding that the commission is pleased to see operators, like Airtel, taking proactive steps to safeguard their customers.

He said, “Nigeria, like many other African nations, has seen a rise in these so-called spam-related scams. The AI-powered solution from Airtel provides a much-needed way of security, using advanced technology to detect and flag suspicious messages before they reach consumers.

“This aligns with the NCC’s broader commitment to improving the quality of telecom services and advancing consumer trust in the industry.”

Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, said the AI-powered spam alert service was developed to protect customers and keep them in a secure state.

“So, spam, today, is a menace and it is something which is globally recognised. About 60 per cent of our consumers receive spam SMS in a month and these are unwanted SMS. For a scam to happen, it starts with a spam message,” Balsingh said.

Chief Marketing Officer at Airtel Nigeria, Oluwafemi Oshinlaja, said over 150 million Airtel subscribers across Africa would benefit from the solution, beginning from Nigeria.