CUPP Decries Pro-Wike Group’s Alleged Plot to Scuttle PDP’s Convention 

THE Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has raised the alarm with regards to an alleged plan by those it describes as “pro-Wike group” to scuttle the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and also frustrate the party’s primaries in order to prevent the party from fielding presidential and other candidates in the 2027 general election.

The coalition, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Comrade Mark Adebayo, and National Secretary, Chief Peter Ameh,

also alleged that the same group is orchestrating illegal attempts to declare vacant the seat of Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the lawmaker representing Ideato Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives who also doubles as the opposition lawmakers’ spokesperson.

“An evil agenda being cooked by a pro-Wike group to make sure that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not have a presidential candidate, governorship, national and state assembly candidates to present to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2027 general election has been exposed to us. This antidemocratic agenda is being orchestrated by groups loyal to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who have vowed to destroy the PDP from within and stop the party from contesting in the 2027 general election.

“There are deliberate plots to ensure that the PDP is permanently and fatally crippled so as to render it useless by political cliques determined to turn Nigeria into a one-party state. This agenda has been on for a while now. We agree with the submission of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, that the crises in various opposition political parties are being contrived by some political foxes working on an evil agenda to kill multiparty democracy in Nigeria.

“We call on Nigerians to be very vigilant and resist all the satanic schemes to turn Nigeria into a banana republic where only one party can dominate the political space. The pro-Wike group is a malignant cancer in Nigeria’s democratic space that must be curtailed at all costs.

“This same group is currently perfecting their evil agenda to get a pliable judge who can declare vacant the House of Representatives seat of Honorable Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, representing Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State for extremely untenable reasons unknown to law. All Nigerians know that the only condition recognized by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) are, to wit, death, resignation, or a successful recall process initiated by the concerned constituents. Any other procedure is unknown to law and fraudulent and of no legal effects whatsoever. Therefore, this vendetta scheme against Honorable Ikenga is dead before arrival.

“In their desperation to get a pliable judge to hear their ridiculous case that they secretly filed, they withdrew the first one they had filed at a Federal High Court in Abuja and filed the exact same case at another FHC in Abuja with exactly the same prayers simply because they realized that the first judge wasn’t going to play their fraudulent game with them no matter how big the inducement. We do know that there are still honorable and incorruptible judges in this country who will never partake of any evil agenda by desperate politicians whose stock-in-trade is to corrupt Nigeria’s judiciary with stolen wealth. We know that their days are numbered as the law will catch up with them sooner than later.

“We call on Nigerian judges to be wary of corrupt politicians filing frivolous and fraudulent cases before them just to waste the time of the court. Honorable Ikenga remains highly popular in Ideato Federal Constituency, Imo State as a whole and Nigeria in general due to his selfless advocacy for the less privileged Nigerians irrespective of creed, ethnicity or gender. Therefore, there is none of his constituents who is involved in the fake case being peddled before courts in Abuja. Ideato people stand in firm solidarity with Honorable Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and opposition political parties are standing unshakeably with him, too.”