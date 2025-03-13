Zinox Technologies, Seplat Energy Partner to Boost Infrastructure

In a strategic move to enhance its technological capabilities, Seplat Energy, recently visited Zinox Technologies, an indigenous technology company to establish partnership and highlight Seplat’s commitment to equipping its workforce with cutting-edge technology solutions.

The Seplat team, led by IT Site Lead, Iniabasi Ekpo, and IT Customer Experience Lead, Oyebola Chukwunyem, was warmly received by the Managing Director of Zinox Technologies, Kelechi Eze-Okonta.

During the visit, the Seplat delegation toured Zinox’s state-of-the-art facility, gaining firsthand insight into the company’s innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology offerings.

Seplat’s objective is to provide its workforce with high-performance laptops,

desktops, and other technological devices designed specifically for performance, security, and efficiency. The initiative aligns with Seplat’s ongoing efforts to maintain operational excellence in Nigeria’s competitive energy sector.

“We are excited about the partnership with Seplat Energy. The collaboration represents the coming together of two industry leaders committed to driving technological advancement in Nigeria. At Zinox, we understand the unique technological needs of the energy sector, and we are positioned to deliver solutions that will enhance Seplat’s operational capabilities,” Eze-Okonta said.

With Seplat’s investment in Zinox’s high-end computing solutions, the future of Nigeria’s technology independence looks even brighter.