  • Wednesday, 12th March, 2025

Zinox Technologies, Seplat Energy Partner to Boost Infrastructure

Nigeria | 9 minutes ago

In a strategic move to enhance its technological capabilities, Seplat Energy, recently visited Zinox Technologies, an indigenous technology company to establish partnership and highlight Seplat’s commitment to equipping its workforce with cutting-edge technology solutions.

The Seplat team, led by IT Site Lead, Iniabasi Ekpo, and IT Customer Experience Lead, Oyebola Chukwunyem, was warmly received by the Managing Director of Zinox Technologies, Kelechi Eze-Okonta.

During the visit, the Seplat delegation toured Zinox’s state-of-the-art facility, gaining firsthand insight into the company’s innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology offerings. 

Seplat’s objective is to provide its workforce with high-performance laptops,

desktops, and other technological devices designed specifically for performance, security, and efficiency. The initiative aligns with Seplat’s ongoing efforts to maintain operational excellence in Nigeria’s competitive energy sector.

“We are excited about the partnership with Seplat Energy. The collaboration represents the coming together of two industry leaders committed to driving technological advancement in Nigeria. At Zinox, we understand the unique technological needs of the energy sector, and we are positioned to deliver solutions that will enhance Seplat’s operational capabilities,” Eze-Okonta said.

With Seplat’s investment in Zinox’s high-end computing solutions, the future of Nigeria’s technology independence looks even brighter.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.