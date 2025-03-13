Umahi: No Part Will Be Left Behind in FG’s Bid to Connect Nigeria by Road

•Says idea of Lagos-Calabar coastal highway conceived 25 years ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has pledged that no part of Nigeria will be left behind in President Bola Tinubu’s bid to bequeath a befitting road infrastructure network to the country.

Umahi, according to a statement by the Director of Information in the ministry, Mohammed Ahmed, also commended the president for approving funding as well as providing leadership for the construction of the Sokoto-Badagry super highway.

The minister spoke during an inspection of a segment of the 258-kilometre, three-lane carriageway in section 2, Phase 2a in Gulumbe, Kebbi State, which he said, represents a significant portion of the 1,068-kilometre highway.

“This is a true reflection of Mr. President’s stance that every region of this country matters, and no region should be left behind or shortchanged,” he stated.

He noted that the idea of the coastal highway project, which runs from Lagos to Calabar, originated with the president during his tenure as governor of Lagos State, nearly 25 years ago, describing it as a dream come true for him.

Addressing the narrative circulating on social media, which he referred to as “darkening counsel without knowledge,” the minister reaffirmed that the four ‘legacy’ road projects initiated by the president encompass all the six geopolitical zones of the country.

He further clarified that when aggregated, the northern zones account for 52 per cent of the roads.

In his address, the Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, expressed his gratitude to the president for his support and the numerous projects being executed in the state.

He emphasised that the inspection underscores the administration’s commitment to improving infrastructure and transportation as vital enablers of growth, as outlined in the eight-point ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.

The Minister of State, Bello Goronyo, stated that the project was a promise kept by the president and that the road must be completed. “Mr. President is passionate about the welfare of every Nigerian, regardless of their origin,” he added.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, and former Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu, remarked that it was important to explore innovative financial models to fund important road infrastructure projects.

“As we all know, the world is no longer building infrastructure solely through government funding but exploring innovative financing models. Mr. President, having invested in relationships, both in Nigeria and abroad, finds it easier to engage individuals and partners willing to contribute to funding these massive endeavours,” he stated.

Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Works, Olufunsho Adebiyi, welcomed dignitaries to the project site and promised that :“By the time you are here again, you will see it at a different level.”

Also present during the inspection tour was a former Governor of Kebbi State, Usman Dakingari; Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Mohammed Ankwai; SSA-P on Community Engagement for the North West Zone, Abdullahi Yakasai, among others.