Transportation, Finance, Hospitality, Insurance, Healthcare, Lead in NCSI 2024 Report

Emma Okonji

The Nigeria Customer Service Index (NCSI) group, a member of the West Africa Association of Customer Service Professional (WAACSP), has released its State of Customer Service in Nigeria Report for 2024, with transportation and finance sectors taking the lead as best performing sectors in customer service experience.

The Nigeria Customer Service Index report for 2024, which is the second edition of the annual assessment of service delivery, customer experience, and performance across various business and social service sectors in the country, was conducted online and it received over 16,000 submissions. The survey report covered over 100 organisations in 12 sectors and 21 sub-sectors of the Nigerian economy, and it ran from May 1 to December 31, 2024 and considered diverse age, education, and income brackets of the respondents.

Speaking about the report at a media conference held in Lagos, WAACSP Country Director for Nigeria, who doubles as Head of NCSI group, Mr. Christian Anozie, said the partnership between NCSI group and WAACSP, would continue to advance the annual index report, which according to him, will help sector players and regulators lay the ground work for sustained improvement that will enable Nigeria meet global customer service standards.

Out of the 12 sectors that were surveyed in 2024, Transportation ranked highest with 73 per cent, followed by Finance and Hospitality, which tied at 72 per cent each. Insurance came fourth in the survey ranking with 71 per cent, followed by Heathcare, which ranked fifth position with 70 per cent. Education and Sports/Entertainment sectors were next in the ranking order, with a tie at 69 per cent each to clinch the sixth position.

Telecommunications and the Public Sector also tied in the raking order at 63 per cent each, to clinch the eighth position, followed by Real Estate, which ranked 62 per cent to win the 10th position. The Power sector ranked 61 per cent to win the 11th position, while E-Commerce sector ranked 60 per cent to win the 12th position.

According to the report, Transportation sector emerged as the top-performing industry with a 73 per cent rating, surpassing the Hospitality sector with 72 per cent, which dropped from its 2023 first-place ranking, while the Real Estate sector, Power sector, and E-Commerce sector, ranked lowest at 62 per cent, 61 per cent and 60 per cent respectively. The report however said the Public sector showed notable improvement, rising from 47 per cent in 2023 to 63 per cent in 2024.

The report revealed that Nigeria’s overall Customer Satisfaction Index improved to 67 per cent in 2024, up from 61 per cent in 2023, indicating marginal growth.

Presenting the report, Fellow, WAACSP, Mr. Olatunji Adeleye, who is also a member of NCSI group, harped on significant industry trend from the survey findings. According to him, the public sector growth of 16 percentile score, representing 47 per cent in 2023 score and 63 per cent in 2024 score, is remarkable.

Other significant industry growth as highlighted by Adeleye, included: Telecommunications ranking, which rose from 58 per cent in 2023 to 63 per cent in 2024; Healthcare ranking, which rose from 62 per cent in 2023 to 70 per cent in 2024; Transportation ranking, which rose from 61 per cent in 2023 to 73 per cent in 2024; and Financial Services ranking, which also rose from 66 per cent in 2023 to 72 per cent in 2024.

According to the report, despite infrastructure and manpower challenges in 2024, organisations marginally improved service delivery.

The report highlighted the top-performing companies by sectors and sub-sectors. In the Real Estate sector, the top-performing companies include: Lekki Homes & Gardens, Sujimoto Group, and Primerose Properties. For Finance sector, which was categorised under Banking and Fintech, Opay and Moniepoint were listed as top-performing companies in Fintech, while Wema Bank, First Bank, Sterling Bank, Access Bank and UBA, were listed as top-performing banks in that order.

For Aviation sector, Ibom Air, Airpeace, and Arik were listed as top-performing airlines. For Hospitality sector, Eko Hotels was ranked highest among the hotels ranked. For Power sector, Ikeja Electric (IKEDC) was ranked highest in performance. For E-Commerce, Slot was ranked highest in performance. For the Transport sector, Uber was ranked highest for intra-city transport, while NEM Insurance was ranked highest in performance for general insurance in the Insurance sector, and Redcare HMO was ranked highest in performance in the Metro Health HMO sector. For the Healthcare sector, Reliance Family Hospital (Private), Uni-Abuja Teaching Hospital, were ranked highest.

For the Telecoms sector, MTN Nigeria was ranked highest for performance, while FiberOne was ranked highest in performance among Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

For the Education sector, which was categorised under public and private education, Obafemi Awolowo University was rated highest (Public), while Covenant University was rated highest (Private). For Eateries: Mega Chicken and Chicken Republic were rated highest. For Sports Gaming, BetWay was rated highest in performance. Lead Consultant at WAACSP, Mr. Emmanuel Ijaba, said the survey used multiple key evaluation parameters, which according to him, include: Trust, Branch Availability, Branding and Appearance, Complaint Resolution, Competence, Ease of Doing Business, Processes and Procedures, Professionalism, and Customer-centered Innovations.