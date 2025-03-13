Senator Natasha’s Action Blocking Chances of Women in Leadership, Igbo Group Warns

Igbo United Professionals (IUP) has warned that the actions of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, is capable of blocking the chances of women to be supported, recommended or elected into positions of authority.

The group made the statement in a press release signed by its President, Chief Emmanuel Ikechukwu-Jonathan, Esq, and issued to newsmen in Enugu.

The IUP said that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was trying to institute a precedent of weaponizing the female gender against their men counterparts.

According to the statement, “Natasha’s action of going about lying, that she was suspended because she alleged that the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, sexually harassed her, is capable of undermining the full actualization of the 35 percent affirmative action that has started gaining attention.

“Her petition for sexual harassment was rightfully discountenanced because it failed to meet the clear and established procedural requirements for submitting petitions to the Senate. The rules of the Senate apply to all members without exception and no petition-regardless of its subject-can be considered if it does not follow due process.

“Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is not only chasing shadows, but destroying the commendable efforts of female leaders working tirelessly to build public trust on the side of women, to place them as dependable partners.”

The IUP reminded Nigerians and the international community that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s six months suspension was because of her flagrant violation of the rules of the Senate due to the re-allocation of her seat by the leadership of the Senate.

The group said, “We have facts of the reasons for her suspension. Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended solely for her persistent acts of misconduct, blatant disregard for the provisions of the Senate Standing Orders 2023 (As Amended) and gross indiscipline- nothing more, nothing less.

“The suspension was decision of the Committee of the whole Senate, following the submission of a report by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges. The report found her guilty of violating Sections 6.1 and 6.2 of the Senate Rules and recommended her immediate suspension.

“The disciplinary action was a response to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s repeated violations of legislative decorum, including:

“Refusing to sit in her assigned seat during plenary on 25th February 2025, despite multiple pleas from the Minority Leader and other ranking Senators – an act of open defiance and disorderly conduct.

“Speaking without being recognized by the presiding officer, in clear violation of parliamentary practices and procedures on 25th February 2025.

“Engaging in unruly and disruptive behavior, obstructing the orderly conduct of Senate proceedings.

“Making abusive and disrespectful remarks against the leadership of the Senate.

“Defying and refusing to comply with the summons of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges mandated to investigate cases of misconduct,”

The IUP said that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions no doubt, represented a direct challenge to the Authority of the Senate, and a violation of the Senate Standing Orders 2023 (As Amended), that govern the business of the Senate and the conduct of its members.

IUP added that the disciplinary measure was, therefore, necessary and justified to restore order and uphold the integrity of the Senate as the country’s foremost democratic institution.

The IUP maintained that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan should do well to provide evidence of her sexual harassment by the Senate President, if there’s any, and prove before the court of law, instead of going about blackmailing the sanctity of Nigeria’s Senate.

The group urged women leaders and bodies to rise up and condemn actions capable of placing women in contrast position with their male counterparts, adding that such would build distrust and fear of supporting women to occupy sensitive positions.

While noting that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan seemed not to be acquainted with the Senate rules and regulations, the IUP urged her to do well to study the Senate rules during her six-month suspension and equally subject herself to trainings on better ways of handling and managing leadership positions.

While also noting that women have in so many ways proved that they are prudent managers, the IUP warned that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan should not be allowed to destroy the trust men have built over the years in recommending women for sensitive positions.