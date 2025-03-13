Pinnick Says He’s Unbowed, Grateful to President Tinubu, Dikko, Gusau

Amaju Melvin Pinnick (OFR), rose from his seat inside the Marriott Mena House in downtown Cairo on Wednesday afternoon without any negative emotion. He had just lost his seat on the FIFA Council (that hallowed panel of only 37 persons who rule world football), even if so narrowly.

But his character and charisma remained in place and he was unbowed. Instead, he was full of gratitude to God and to a throng of persons.

“When I started out 26 years ago, as a volunteer at the FIFA U20 World Cup that Nigeria hosted, I never dreamed of reaching these heights. Never thought I could become the number one administrator of football in Nigeria (and for eight years for that matter), play key roles in African football and easily mingle with the world’s top football governors. I have only gratitude to give to the Almighty God, to those who have helped me one way or the other and to all those I have met on my way.

“Football politics is fierce, but I am proud to have fought a good fight. I campaigned hard; travelled to more than 30 countries.

“Hours before the election, I was sure of close to 40 votes. But politics happened. I am not bitter about anything, just full of gratitude to everyone who supported my push, ” observed Pinnick in his thank you message to the Nigerian President.

The former NFF President, who also served as First Vice President of CAF between 2018 and 2019, thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a person and the Government of Nigeria as a whole, as well as FIFA supremo Gianni Infantino, NSC boss Shehu Dikko, NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau and those he called friends in government and the corporate world.

“I am drawn to tears by the support of President Tinubu, right from the time he publicly endorsed my candidature. I am most grateful and do not take anything for granted. I cherish my relationship with Gianni (Infantino) and appreciate his sincerity. I thank the National Sports Commission led by Shehu Dikko. The NFF, particularly Ibrahim Musa Gusau, were amazing in their push. Kudos also to my friends in government and the corporate world.

“I was to be no more than the head of NFF electoral committee back in 2014, but fate catapulted me to the presidency and I became the youngest-ever Nigerian in world football’s supreme council. I am more than fulfilled, ” concludes Pinnick.