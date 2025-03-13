  • Thursday, 13th March, 2025

Payments Forum to Address Customer Experience in AI Era

Business | 2 hours ago

Payments Forum Nigeria (PAFON) 2.0 is set to convene industry leaders, policymakers, fintech innovators, and key stakeholders to discuss the evolving landscape of digital payments, with a special focus on cybersecurity, trust, and regulatory compliance in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) era.

PAFON 2.0, scheduled to take place in Lagos, builds on the success of its inaugural edition, solidifying its position as Nigeria’s premier platform for thought leadership in payments innovation.

This year’s theme, ‘Bridging the Customer Experience Gap for Financial Inclusion Using AI’, underscores the urgent need to safeguard digital transactions against emerging threats while ensuring seamless financial inclusion and innovation.

Chief Executive Officer, AfriGOPay Financial Services Limited, Ebehijie Momoh, has been scheduled to present the keynote.

Speaking on the upcoming event, co-convener of PAFON, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, stated: “As Nigeria accelerates its transition to a digital economy, ensuring trust and security in payments has never been more critical. PAFON 2.0 will serve as a pivotal platform to address these challenges and unlock opportunities for a more resilient and inclusive financial system.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.