Payments Forum to Address Customer Experience in AI Era

Payments Forum Nigeria (PAFON) 2.0 is set to convene industry leaders, policymakers, fintech innovators, and key stakeholders to discuss the evolving landscape of digital payments, with a special focus on cybersecurity, trust, and regulatory compliance in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) era.

PAFON 2.0, scheduled to take place in Lagos, builds on the success of its inaugural edition, solidifying its position as Nigeria’s premier platform for thought leadership in payments innovation.

This year’s theme, ‘Bridging the Customer Experience Gap for Financial Inclusion Using AI’, underscores the urgent need to safeguard digital transactions against emerging threats while ensuring seamless financial inclusion and innovation.

Chief Executive Officer, AfriGOPay Financial Services Limited, Ebehijie Momoh, has been scheduled to present the keynote.

Speaking on the upcoming event, co-convener of PAFON, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, stated: “As Nigeria accelerates its transition to a digital economy, ensuring trust and security in payments has never been more critical. PAFON 2.0 will serve as a pivotal platform to address these challenges and unlock opportunities for a more resilient and inclusive financial system.”