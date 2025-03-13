Over 42,000 Pupils, Students Receive Free Corrective Glasses in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has said that no fewer than 42,000 pupils and students of both public primary and secondary schools have received corrective eyeglasses free of charge to aid them in achieving their goals and aspirations which could have been cut short due to eye problems of various degrees.

Governor Adeleke made this known in Osogbo, the state capital, during the symbolic presentation of corrective glasses and drugs to pupils and students in public primary and secondary Schools together with the distribution of free medical equipment to OHIS Accredited Government Hospitals in the state.

He explained that out of 345,000 pupils and students screened for eye problems across the state, over 42,000 of those identified with visual impairments have been given necessary interventions, including corrective eyeglasses, essential medications, and where required, surgical procedures.

The governor stressed that his administration is just starting the intervention with public schools as a pilot phase, assuring that the good gesture will soon be extended to private schools to see that no child is left behind.

In the same vain, Governor Adeleke at the two-in-one event unveiled multi-million naira worth of medical equipment acquired through the Osun Health Insurance Agency (OSHIA) for accredited government health facilities under the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS), adding that the investment is aimed at ensuring that all enrollees receive the highest standard of medical care.

He spoke further that: “Our administration remains resolute in revitalising the health sector. In fulfilment of our promises, we have fully approved the training allowance for resident doctors and implemented the full COMMESS and CONHESS salary structures for health workers, ensuring they receive their entitlements promptly. We have also embarked on a massive renovation and upgrading of healthcare facilities across the state.

“In just two years, 200 out of the 332 focal Primary Health Centres have been modernised, and the remaining ones will soon follow. In furtherance to these efforts, our government has enrolled over 25,000 pensioners into the Osun Health Insurance Scheme free of charge, ensuring that our senior citizens receive quality healthcare.

“In the spirit of inclusivity, we have enrolled about 10,000 persons living with disabilities (PWDs) into OHIS and provided thousands of assistive devices, including wheelchairs (some motorised), walking sticks, crutches, hearing aids, talking watches, ultraviolet creams, umbrellas, and eyeglasses.”